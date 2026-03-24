Kulicke & Soffa Expands Memory Solutions Portfolio

Introducing New Solutions to Address Emerging Assembly Challenges

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. ("K&S", "Company") today announced an expanded portfolio of memory–focused interconnect solutions, reinforcing its leadership across Ball, Vertical Wire, Advanced Thermo–Compression and Hybrid Bonding technologies.

As memory assembly evolves to support higher bandwidth, greater power efficiency, and tighter integration for AI-driven workloads, manufacturers are increasingly constrained by transistor scaling and traditional interconnect density limitations. K&S is relentlessly focused on addressing this growing set of challenges, while also providing new innovative solutions to address the challenges of tomorrow. The company is pleased to highlight its extensive and growing portfolio of leading memory solutions.

Introducing the ProMEM Suite of Dedicated Memory Solutions

K&S continues to advance Ball Bonding technology to meet the performance, precision, and productivity requirements of modern high-volume memory devices, where throughput, consistency, placement accuracy, and yield stability are critical. Building on its longstanding leadership in high volume stacked NAND assembly, the Company today introduces the ProMEM suite of memory focused process enhancements, which deliver higher productivity and improved process control across advanced memory packaging applications.

The latest capabilities offered by ProMEM span first bond, second bond, bumping, and looping processes, and when combined, enables up to a 20% higher throughput while improving bond quality, supporting higher density DRAM and NAND architectures.

Together, these enhancements allow memory manufacturers to extend performance of wire bonding to directly support increased interconnect density and bandwidth requirements of emerging memory architectures.

Vertical Wire: A Scalable Path to Higher Density Memory Architectures

K&S's Vertical Wire innovations, deployed on the ATP MEM PLUS and Ball Bonder platforms, provide a practical and cost-effective approach to increasing interconnect density in stacked memory designs. By extending wire bonding into the vertical dimension, K&S is enabling both higher interconnect density and reduced package footprint, which supports stacked DRAM and other next generation memory formats in high-volume production environments.

Directly leveraging decades of proven leadership and wire bonding process knowledge, K&S is best prepared to support the industry's emerging three-dimensional memory requirements. With broadening customer engagement, the Company's vertical wire solutions offer a scalable pathway which leverages cost-effective bonding technologies to effectively support higher-density memory architectures, enabling manufacturers to significantly advance performance while maintaining proven process economics.

Advanced Thermo–Compression and Hybrid Technology Leadership Support the Highest Performance Memory Applications

The proven capabilities of the Company's highly precise and configurable APTURA™ platform have already enabled production of the most advanced heterogeneous logic applications and are now being offered to support the most advanced, high-performance memory applications.

K&S's Fluxless Thermo-Compression (FTC) innovations include best–in–class positioning accuracy and support both atmospheric plasma and the production–proven, in–situ, formic acid vapor oxide–reduction capabilities, which can be used in combination or individually customizable depending on the application requirements. These unique fluxless capabilities, combined with an array of material handling configurations, have driven share gains in leading–edge logic and are now being offered for leading-edge memory applications. These innovations enable advanced memory assembly by supporting near zero die–gap heights, low–resistance direct copper–to–copper interconnects, and industry–leading throughput and yields.

The Company is investing in capital expenditures to expand TCB production and continues to anticipate its TCB business will grow approximately 70% sequentially in fiscal year 2026. K&S anticipates TCB demand will continue to aggressively grow in following years supporting advanced packaging trends in both logic and memory markets.

K&S has also accelerated its Hybrid Bonding development program since 2024 and has actively developed several innovative capabilities which are driving early customer interest and engagements. K&S welcomes collaboration opportunities with customers and technology partners to address this potential industry opportunity.

As emerging memory architectures such as high–bandwidth memory (HBM), high–bandwidth flash (HBF), and other forms of high-density DRAM become more prevalent, K&S FTC and Hybrid solutions are well positioned to provide a compelling value proposition.

A Unified Strategy for the Next Era of Memory Packaging

Together, K&S's Ball Bonding, Vertical Wire, Advanced TCB and future Hybrid Bonding solutions form a cohesive memory interconnect roadmap, enabling customers to optimize current–generation memory production, introduce new stacking and interconnect approaches and prepare for future advanced memory architectures.

By aligning incremental innovation with advanced packaging leadership, K&S continues to expand its served market and reinforce its position as a long–term technology partner to the global memory industry.

Visit K&S at SEMICON China 2026

Together with a broad portfolio of K&S solutions, the Company will be available at the SEMICON China Trade Show in Shanghai, from March 25, 2026 through March 27, 2026 in booth #3431 of Hall N3. Please contact your regional K&S sales team for additional information.

For more information, visit www.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to compete successfully in a highly competitive semiconductor equipment industry,, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new and enhanced products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 4, 2025, filed on November 20, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Finance

P: +1-215-784-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.