KUNDAL Launch K-BEAUTY HALAL HAIR CARE LINE in Guardian, making hair below hijab shines brighter.

Display or not, it does not matter how you care your hair.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for usage of honey and macadamia ingredients, Korean leading premium personal care brand, 'KUNDAL,' has introduced its 'REFRESHING ANTI-DANDRUFF Hair Care Line.' This product line is also one of the few K-Beauty HALAL Hair lines available at Guardian. Certified as MUI Halal and vegan, the new product line has been launched in Malaysia and Indonesia to meet the growing demand in the Southeast Asian Muslim market.

Korean leading premium personal care brand, 'KUNDAL,' has introduced its 'REFRESHING ANTI-DANDRUFF Hair Care Line with MUI Halal and vegan certification.

According to the Malaysia Shampoo Market Analysis conducted by Mark Wide Research, a significant number of local consumers experience dandruff issues on the scalp and concerns about dryness at the hair ends. KUNDAL's Halal hair care line features an Anti Sebum P + Hyalocta Complex, providing an instant refreshing sensation to the scalp. Additionally, ingredients such as biotin and panthenol offer essential nutrition to the hair.

The Anti-Dandruff hair care line includes shampoo, conditioner, and watery serum. The shampoo is specially formulated to deeply cleanse, effectively removing dandruff, impurities, and excess oil. The conditioner offers one-step intense care for both the scalp and hair, promoting smoothing and detangling without weighing down. Completing the regimen, the watery serum delivers instant hydration and a lasting scent with a light formulation, thanks to its unique blend of lightweight formula.

KUNDAL's Southeast Asia Team Leader Jason mentioned, "It's a functional product line designed to address the primary needs of Muslim consumers who often wear hijabs that lack of ventilation—specifically targeting dandruff relief and scalp care." Furthermore, the new product line aims to appeal to those Muslim populations who are eager to try KUNDAL but hesitate due to religious concerns.

Considering local preferences, KUNDAL's Fragrance Research Laboratory has developed Soapy musk scent for this product line. Infuse each day with the pristine essence of soap and the enchanting allure of white musk, creating a symphony of elegance in daily living.

The KUNDAL Refreshing Anti-dandruff line is available on Indonesia's SHOPEE and TOKOPEDIA, Malaysia's GUARDIAN, SHOPEE, and LAZADA. Don't hesitate to experience the refreshment even under a hijab.

KUNDAL is an ALL-NATURAL PERSONAL DAILY CARE BRAND. We invent nature inspired beauty by combining various natural extracts and leading technology on top of the luxurious macadamia oil.

KUNDAL-Scent My Life

Emma Chen

+82 10-9799-8814

chenpeiru@theskinf.com

SOURCE KUNDAL