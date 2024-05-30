Kunming Flower Expo 2024: Asia's Premier Floral Trade Event Returns This September

KUNMING, China, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd Kunming International Flower Expo of China and Kunming International Flowers & Plants Expo ("Kunming Flower Expo"), China's top floral industry trade show, is set to take place from September 20 to 22 at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center. The 2024 trade show will cover a total exhibition area of 50,000 sqm and is expected to attract over 400 companies and 30,000 distributors, wholesalers, traders, floral retailers, and floral e-commerce players.

Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province in southeastern China, is the biggest fresh-cut flower production and distribution center in the country and top 3 worldwide, and is a gateway to the southeast Asian market with reaches to the whole China market.

"For over two decades, the Kunming Flower Expo has operated as the premier platform enabling international cultivators, breeders, and distributors to present novel and exceptional plant varieties, engage with a broad spectrum of global partners, exchange insights on industry advancements and innovations, and broaden their market footprint," said Lanny Zhang, Senior Vice President of RX Greater China.

The trade show's extensive coverage of the entire floral industry chain is driving the development of the Asian market with significant impact. It effectively connects industry partners, facilitates order transactions, enhances brand influence and reputation, and hosts impactful new product releases.

Floral companies from the Netherlands, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, France, Israel, Estonia and more will join this year's expo, where they will set up special exhibition zones to showcase the unique floral varieties through shows and performances, while interacting with partners from around the world. These country-themed exhibitors will not only provide insights into the floral industries but also foster global connections in production and distribution.

At the upcoming Kunming Flower Expo, a series of professional forums will explore the latest market development trends, with topics including the conservation of new plant breeds in China, the modern development of floral production equipment, how digital technologies can empower the breeding of horticultural plants, the latest e-commerce marketing trends and more.

The Kunming Flower Expo will offer a diverse range of experiences and benefits for all participants. Industry professionals can leverage the full spectrum of industry resources, gain insights into the latest trends, and exchange ideas. Amateur florists will have the opportunity to enjoy premium flower varieties from around the world and witness spectacular flower shows and installations. The Kunming Flower Expo will also introduce a special collection of cultural and creative souvenirs this year.

"The Kunming Flower Expo is thoughtfully crafted to create a premier platform that effectively connects market players and amplifies opportunities for all involved. Our extensive range of events and forums act as both a window into the sector's most vibrant trends and a pivotal meeting point for planting facilities, industry purchasers, floral technique experts, and elite florists, fostering collaboration and driving sector growth," said Lanny.

