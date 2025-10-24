KW Cosmetic Launches "Centella Rescue Spot Ampoule" -- Strengthening Its Derma Line for Problem Skin

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K-beauty brand SkinGuhari, operated by KW Cosmetic, has officially launched its new product, the "Centella Rescue Spot Ampoule," while renewing its flagship "Revive Therapy" skincare line.

Guided by the brand philosophy "The beginning of salvation toward perfect skin," SkinGuhari focuses on developing low-irritation formulas designed for acne-prone, sensitive, and atopic skin.

The new Centella Rescue Spot Ampoule contains Centella Asiatica extract, Campanula callus extract, and a 3GF complex (EGF, IGF-1, bFGF), offering intensive soothing, regeneration, and scar-improving benefits.

Meanwhile, the renewed Revive Therapy line features plant-derived PDRN extracted from Icheon rice, combined with patented ingredients to enhance skin barrier strength, hydration, and calming effects.

KW Cosmetic has secured official product approvals in Japan and Vietnam, and is expanding its global presence through participation in major beauty exhibitions and live commerce platforms such as Naver Shopping Live, Grip, and Shopee Live.

A KW Cosmetic spokesperson said, "Our goal is to become a genuine solution brand that helps people struggling with skin concerns by restoring the skin's natural strength and balance."

