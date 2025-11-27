Kweichow Moutai - Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference Singapore 2025 to Gather Global Leaders for a Deep Dive into AI, Web3 and Sustainable Growth

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As globalisation enters a period of profound restructuring, what pathways can Chinese enterprises take to break through with innovation and plan with long-term vision? Hosted by the Zhejiang(s) Entrepreneurs Association and exclusively titled sponsored by Kweichow Moutai, with Kingdee Technology, BIPO and NXCloud as supporting sponsors, the Kweichow Moutai–Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference Singapore 2025 will be held from November 29 to 30 at the Resorts World Convention Centre, Sentosa, Singapore. PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of this event.

Guest of Honor Ms. Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Dinner Guest of Honor Ms. Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, will attend the event.

Under the theme "Introduce New Entrepreneurs of Zhejiang, Explore New Frontiers of Technology, Embark on a New Journey", this year's conference will gather over 20 presidents and vice presidents from Zhejiang chambers of commerce across China and overseas, alongside more than 60 political, business, academic and innovation leaders from Singapore, China, ASEAN countries and the Belt and Road regions. Together, they will explore new pathways for industrial upgrading and global cooperation in the new era.

A closed-door charity and networking dinner will also be held during the conference, bringing together over 200 representatives from Zhejiang Chambers of Commerce around the world, alongside senior diplomats from multiple countries, including ambassadors from China, Poland, and Cambodia, as well as representatives from international and diplomatic institutions such as the UNDP Resident Representative for Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei Darussalam, and envoys from Qatar, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan. Together, they will witness the global impact and growing influence of the Zhejiang business community on the international stage.

Dual-Track Agenda Connecting Technological Innovation with Philosophical Leadership to Drive Long-Term Enterprise Growth

Leveraging Singapore's position as a global hub, the conference adopts a dual-track structure of "Technology + Philosophy", addressing both immediate innovation needs and long-term strategic priorities for enterprises.

November 29 – Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Innovation Forum

Focusing on "New Entrepreneurs of Zhejiang" and "New Frontiers of Technology", the first-day programme will unlock the commercial value behind frontier fields such as the AI productivity revolution, Web3, decentralised finance and RWA (Real World Assets).

November 30 – Zhejiang Entrepreneurs on a Philosophical Journey Forward

Centred on the management philosophy of Kazuo Inamori, the second day explores long-termism, organisational culture and globalisation strategies in the post-pandemic era.

This differentiated agenda highlights practical challenges at the intersection of technology and capital while delving into the philosophical foundations of leadership, sustainability and enduring enterprise vitality.

Day One Highlights: Over 60 Leaders Explore Globalisation and Technology Trends, with a Keynote by Jim Rogers and Panel Insights from BrainCo and Unitree Robotics

On November 29, More than 60 leaders from government, business, academia and investment sectors will share insights from policy, capital, technology and research perspectives.

Renowned global investor Jim Rogers will provide an international view on asset allocation, discussing opportunities and risk strategies in the AI-driven economy.

Representatives from leading "Hangzhou Six Dragons" enterprises like BrainCo and Unitree Robotics will present case studies on AI implementation and cross-sector industrial integration for global expansion.

In addition, international investment experts and blockchain pioneers will offer case-based analysis on the outlook and risk management of Web3, stablecoins and RWA, providing attendees with actionable perspectives for integrating digital and real economies in global deployment.

In the afternoon, two additional high-level sub-forums will be held, focusing respectively on wealth management and education. The Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Wealth Forum, hosted by Franklin Medici Family Office, will explore new approaches to global asset allocation and intergenerational wealth planning. Meanwhile, the Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Education Forum, hosted by the Singapore Association for the Promotion of Education and Culture, will discuss innovative models for synergising education with industry development.

Day Two Focus: Regional Thought Leaders Discuss Philosophical Leadership and Pathways to Sustainable Enterprise Growth

On November 30, distinguished scholars, philosophers and Inamori-inspired practitioners from China, Japan and Singapore will discuss "inner strength" and "philosophical wisdom" as the foundations of long-term enterprise development.

Key speakers include:

Toshikatsu Tanaka, Researcher at Waseda University WJCF, on globalisation strategies grounded in "shared happiness";

Zhou Guoping, Researcher at the Institute of Philosophy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, on the core essence of philosophical business leadership;

Experts from Renmin University of China, Phoenix TV, Sino Foreign Management Magazine, Kazuo Inamori Association, and other prominent institutions will share practical frameworks on altruism, organisational culture and leadership transformation, helping enterprises convert management philosophy into sustainable growth momentum.

Global Connectivity: Singapore as a Strategic Hub for Zhejiang Enterprises' Global Expansion

"The 'new' in 'New Entrepreneurs of Zhejiang' is reflected not only in technological innovation and global vision but also in the active commitment to sustainable development", said Fang Jiangang, President of the Zhejiang(s) Entrepreneurs Association. He added, "This conference is not merely an intellectual dialogue. It is a bridge for resource integration. With Singapore's strengths in finance, trade and global connectivity, the conference will help Zhejiang enterprises access ASEAN and global market resources while opening channels for international capital and innovation to enter China. It is truly a two-way empowerment platform."

Registration Now Open

Registration for the Kweichow Moutai – Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference Singapore 2025 is now officially open. Entrepreneurs seeking cross-border cooperation, innovators driving next-generation technologies and researchers committed to long-term enterprise development are all invited to join this annual gathering of strategic insight and visionary thinking.

Event Details

Event: Kweichow Moutai – Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference Singapore 2025

Date: November 29–30, 2025

Venue: West Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, Sentosa, Singapore

Organizer: Zhejiang(s) Entrepreneurs Association

Registration: Click to register

https://my.31huiyi.com/lite/mobile/zh-CN/605d0000-2776-c61f-068e-08ddd5716479/apply/?ticketId=587f0000-66c4-9238-0508-08dde3aecdf8

Organizing Committee of the Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Conference Singapore 2025

President Sky Fang (Fang Jiangang)

Vice Presidents Sean Xiao (Xiao Ying)

Jason Yang (Yang Mu)

Xia Zhifu

Aaron Yang (Yang Zhou)

Zhang Yujie

Committee Members Fang Wei

Ying Lijuan

