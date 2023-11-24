KYMCO Ignites Electric Revolution at EICMA 2023 with the Game-changing Ionex EV Solution

Propelling All Stakeholders to Electric Era through the Ionex Open Consortium

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the pinnacle of over 25 years of EV innovation, KYMCO announced three ground-breaking technologies to accelerate the mass-adoption of electric motorcycles:

The Ionex Battery-as-a-Service Solution for Energy Companies, the Ionex Battery Metering Unit for EV Manufacturers, and the Ionex Energy Station for Battery-swapping Network Operators. "Today, we stand on the brink of a remarkable transformation in the world of mobility. A shift that reshapes the way we move, a change that KYMCO leads," said Allen Ko, Chairman of KYMCO.

Allen Ko, KYMCO Group Chairman at the Launch of KYMCO Ionex

I. The Ionex Battery-as-a-Service Solution for Energy Companies

KYMCO offers the Ionex Battery-as-a-Service Solution to Energy Companies, featuring the Ionex Common Battery and the Ionex Operating System. The Ionex Common Battery is a versatile removable battery with a proven track record of millions of charges and swaps, simultaneously supporting battery swapping, battery charging, and vehicle charging. It is engineered to offer easy integration into any two-wheeler architecture and provides high energy capacity for extended riding range. Furthermore, it is purposefully designed with exceptional durability against accidental impacts and advanced battery management technologies to support Battery-as-a-Service operations.

The cloud-based Ionex Operating System manages every Ionex Common Battery to automate all aspects of the Battery-as-a-Service operation for the Energy Companies. It tracks real-time battery and energy usage, orchestrates autonomous battery-swapping network operation, and intelligently manages each battery charging to extend battery life. It includes comprehensive business processing, mobile billing, and payment collection features, all while ensuring non-stop system functionality with automatic diagnosis, alerts, and recovery.

II. The Ionex Battery Metering Unit for EV Manufacturers

For EV Manufacturers, KYMCO offers the Ionex Battery Metering Unit, Ionex BMU, a standardized electronic module that easily integrates into any EV design, enabling the vehicle to work with the Ionex Common Battery and thus the rider to use the Battery-as-a-Service provided by Energy Companies. The Ionex BMU eliminates the main challenge EV Manufacturers face today – complex battery technology – by taking care of their investment in developing a technically advanced battery for the vehicle.

The Ionex BMU works seamlessly with the Ionex Common Battery, accurately tracking real-time battery usage. It comes with an Internet of Vehicles (IoV) control interface, allowing the vehicle to connect with the rider through the Ionex User App for abundant smart vehicle features and turning the rider's mobile phone into the vehicle's keyless device. It is also equipped with Over-The-Air (OTA) firmware updates and financial-grade encrypted data transmission, all the advanced digital technologies expected in the electric era.

III. The Ionex Energy Station for Battery-Swapping Network Operators

For Battery-swapping Network Operators, KYMCO offers the Ionex Energy Station. This cloud-connected battery-swapping station is available in various sizes and configurations to meet the needs of any deployment. It works seamlessly with every BMU-equipped electric motorcycle and plays an important part in the Battery-as-a-Service provided by Energy Companies. It offers riders the most reliable battery-swapping service and the most user-friendly battery-swapping experience to generate recurring revenue.

The Ionex Energy Station operates 24/7 with load balancing and power backup under the cloud management of the Ionex Operating System, guaranteeing secured and uninterrupted autonomous operation. It features robust construction, weather resistance, and unauthorized access protection to ensure total security and reliability. Moreover, the Ionex Energy Station offers the simplest, fastest, and safest battery-swapping experience on the market, making every energy replenishment intuitive and user-friendly.

The Ionex Battery-as-a-Service Solution for Energy Companies, the Ionex Battery Metering Unit for EV Manufacturers, and the Ionex Energy Station for Battery-swapping Network Operators make up the revolutionary Ionex EV Solution. The Ionex EV Solution aims to benefit every stakeholder in electric mobility, especially all consumers, businesses, and governments wishing to go electric.

"Right here, right now, marks the inflection point of the electric era," said Allen Ko. "KYMCO's game-changing Ionex EV Solution is paving the way for all stakeholders to jointly transition to the electric future. I invite everyone to join us on this transformative journey."

About KYMCO

KYMCO is a brand with a rich history spanning nearly 60 years in the powersport industry. They focus on innovation, quality, style and have established themselves as a leading manufacturer of scooters, motorcycles, and ATVs worldwide. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and use of the latest technologies ensure that every vehicle they produce is reliable and stylish.

KYMCO is committed to reducing the environmental footprint, promoting sustainability, supporting social causes, and giving back to the communities. Whether riders seek a sleek and sporty scooter or a rugged and durable ATV, KYMCO has something for everyone. KYMCO is a brand that embodies the best of what the powersport industry offers - innovation, quality, style, and a commitment to making the world a better place.

