Kyra Lounge Opens at Hong Kong International Airport Setting New Standards for Design and Comfort Aligned with the Rhythm of Nature

HONG KONG, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the opening of Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), a groundbreaking venture by Airport Dimensions, SSP, and Travel Food Services (TFS). This new lounge brand promises to redefine airport hospitality, offering a luxurious and tranquil retreat for travellers passing through Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport.

Strategically located off Terminal 1's central concourse by Gate 23, Kyra Lounge spans 744 square meters and accommodates over 150 guests. It provides a serene oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of this hub airport, designed to help travellers relax and recharge. The ample natural light and thoughtfully crafted interiors align guests with nature's rhythms, ensuring a calming pre-flight experience.

Kyra is a new-to-market brand developed by strategic partners Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services, to combine their expertise in shaping market-leading airport hospitality across the APAC region and beyond. HKIA continues to see a significant increase in passengers, making it the ideal location to debut Kyra Lounge to meet ever-growing market demand.

Kyra Lounge will be included as part of the Priority Pass network, the original and market-leading airport experiences programme, as well as LoungeKey network. The lounge is also available to all Hong Kong International Airport travellers looking for a complete hospitality experience through the purchase of entry online or at the lounge.

Developed in collaboration with leading design firm Studio 5 International, the interiors draw inspiration from the daily cycles of the sun and the natural world. Each area of the lounge, from the vibrant bar to the tranquil relaxation zone, is designed to offer a variety of energy levels to suit all guests. The colour scheme, from warm beiges through to dark greens, captures the ephemeral beauty of sunrise to sunset.

A premium food and beverage proposition is a vital component of Kyra lounge experience. The menu, crafted with the extensive market knowledge and capabilities of SSP, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations and TFS delivers a range of local and international food and beverage options, featuring iconic Hong Kong street food favourites to a host of Western-inspired dishes.

The well-stocked bar also offers a full range of premium beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to cater to all tastes. There are a whole host of delicious cocktails and mocktails designed specifically for Kyra.

The lounge caters to diverse traveller needs with dedicated relaxation areas and productivity zones, including a sound-proof booth. Guests can enjoy meals in an expansive dining area and the statement central bar made from reclaimed typhoon-damaged wood not only adds regional character but also embodies the principles of resilience and sustainability that are evidenced in many other aspects of the design.

Errol McGlothan, President, EMEA & APAC at Airport Dimensions says: "We are delighted to have united the expertise of three industry-leading businesses to deliver the debut of the Kyra brand, calibrated to be the perfect next step in our existing partnership with Hong Kong International Airport. Building on the success of Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at HKIA, Kyra is the perfect addition to our ever-growing portfolio in APAC and is another world-leading lounge solution to help meet the diverse needs of travellers in this busy market. We believe that time spent at an airport should be more than just a necessary step in getting to your destination; it should be a relaxing and enriching part of your journey. From the unique design philosophy, we have employed in its creation through to the carefully considered menu of local cuisine on offer, we are confident that the addition of Kyra will enhance the airport experience for travellers at HKIA.''

Jonathan Robinson, CEO, SSP Asia Pacific says: "The opening of Kyra Lounge at HKIA represents a stride forward in SSP's growth in the Asia Pacific market as we increase our lounge offer in the region. A deep understanding of the needs of traveling customers, and the ability to provide customised F&B options that meet these, lie at the heart of SSP. By adding the complementary expertise of both Airport Dimensions and TFS, we are elevating the customer experience to new heights for lounge visitors here in Hong Kong. Our relationship with HKIA has already spanned more than 20 years, and we are pleased to be strengthening our existing range of restaurants, bars, and cafes within its prestigious terminals with this new addition."

Varun Kapur, Executive Director, Travel Food Services says: ''At TFS we strive to provide the highest quality lounge experience for our guests based on certain core principles that transform how travellers perceive their journey. This ambition has underpinned our success, and we're proud to say we've been at the forefront of driving developments that define the food & beverage and lounge experiences of travellers in the region.

The joint venture brings together three leading businesses, each with unique strengths in crafting experiences designed to delight travellers, who will combine their market-leading knowledge and capabilities to deliver an unrivalled lounge experience with Kyra at HKIA.''

Wing Yeung, General Manager, Terminal Operations, Airport Authority Hong Kong says: "Passenger traffic at HKIA during the recent peaks has recovered to about 80% of the pre-pandemic level, and is expected to fully recover by the end of this year. As our traffic continues to grow, the opening of Kyra Lounge, with its brand new furnishes and delicate gourmet offerings, would further elevate the travel experience at HKIA and provide more options for our passengers to leisurely unwind, recharge, and prepare for their journeys."

Kyra Lounge marks the first three-way joint venture between Airport Dimensions, SSP and TFS, The partners are excited to join forces to combine their considerable expertise in this market to deliver this brand new product to HKIA. This will complement the existing Airport Dimensions operated lounge at HKIA, and SSP and TFS respective outlet portfolio in this territory.

To find out more about Kyra Lounge visit: https://www.airportdimensions.com/news-and-insights/kyra-lounge-opens-in-hong-kong

About Airport Dimensions

Airport Dimensions believes that journeys should be better for the traveller and more profitable to the airport. That's why the company continuously seeks ways to open new aspects of customer engagement - using a mix of enriching physical experiences and innovative digital services. Airport Dimensions aims to improve the traveller experience at each turn - from comfortable lounges to restful sleep pods, and convenient food ordering to contactless collection of duty free - all while helping airports maximize non-aeronautical revenue opportunities, retain airlines, and become more competitive.

Airport Dimensions operates 65 airport lounges and experiences, including those in development, located across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Across the network, Airport Dimensions work with over 40 airports and multiple airline partners to deliver award-winning hospitality experiences to millions of travellers. Most recently, it's Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at BOS was awarded Best Lounge Experience 2024 by Airport Experience News, Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at HKG earned the title of Priority Pass APAC Lounge of the Year 2024, and Club Aspire at LHR recognized as Europe's Leading Airport Lounge 2024 at the World Travel Awards.

Airport Dimensions is part of The Collinson Group. Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and market-leading airport experiences program, providing travelers with access to over 1,500 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries.

About SSP

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.43,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 37 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US and Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

Our purpose is to be the best part of the journey, and this is underpinned by our aim to bring leading brands and innovative concepts to our clients and customers around the world, with an emphasis on great value, taste, quality and service – using digital technology to boost efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.foodtravelexperts.com

About TFS

Founded by one of India's leading hospitality players, K Hospitality Corp in 2009, TFS has an unparalleled 50-year heritage and expertise in the Lounge Management and F&B sectors. It runs operations from fine dine restaurants such as the legendary Indian restaurant Copper Chimney, (considered India's finest) and the trendy Bombay Brasserie to the award winning 'World's Leading Airport Lounge' at Mumbai Terminal 2 International Airport amongst many others.

TFS is setting benchmarks for its work in India, and is recognised as one of South Asia's leading F&B companies, itself gaining recognition at multiple International Awards including at the 'World Travel Awards' and the Moodie Davitt 'FAB Awards'.

About Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is one of the leading and busiest aviation hub in the world in terms of both passenger and cargo throughput, with around 120 airlines serving over 220 global destinations. Over the years, HKIA clinched over 80 World's Best Airport awards.

