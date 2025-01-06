La Joie Expands Its Legacy with the Launch of its First Swiss Luxury Timepiece - the Primus collection

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La Joie, a distinguished jewellery house renowned for its magnificent gems and extraordinary craftsmanship, unveils its inaugural collection of luxury timepieces, the Primus collection. Combining Swiss precision with the artistry of quality gemstones, this launch marks a significant evolution for the jewellery house, expanding its vision of celebrating life's most meaningful moments.

Timeless Elegance: The Primus collection by La Joie

La Joie Co-Founder Jean Nasr, a globally acclaimed gemmologist and designer, celebrated for his exquisite jewellery creations and intricate objets d'art, has collaborated with esteemed Swiss watchmakers to bring his long-awaited vision to life. Jean's entry into horology is built on four decades of experience with the esteemed Mouawad family, where he developed a profound understanding of luxury timepieces and fine craftsmanship.

The launch of La Joie has provided him with the platform to combine the precision of Swiss horology with the elegance of fine jewellery. This curated Primus collection embodies precision, artistry, and exclusivity. Each timepiece is meticulously crafted, featuring quality gemstones carefully sourced by Jean personally to adorn these masterpieces. The result is a testament to the perfect union of horology and gemmology.

Jean on the significance of the launch of the timepiece said, "For decades, I have dedicated my life to uncovering the rarest and most exquisite gemstones, weaving their stories into timeless creations. With the launch of our first collection of timepieces, La Joie brings this same spirit of discovery and craftsmanship to horology. This is not just a watch; it is a work of art, a culmination of Swiss precision and the beauty of gemstones, designed to accompany our clients through life's most meaningful moments. Horology marks a new chapter in La Joie's journey, blending tradition, innovation, and storytelling into something truly extraordinary."

The Primus Collection: A Testament to Craftsmanship

The debut Primus collection features five distinctive dials, Mist, Twilight, Midnight, Dawn, and Dew, each inspired by a unique moment in time. Mist captures the serene tranquillity of early mornings, its soft, monochromatic white dial evoking clarity and calm. Twilight reflects the enchanting transition between day and night, with its deep blue tones symbolising mystery and allure. Midnight represents the quiet sophistication of the darkest hour, its bold black dial exuding timeless elegance. Dawn celebrates the warmth and optimism of a new day, with its gentle pink hues radiating energy and renewal, while Dew channels the vibrancy of first light, its refreshing green dial symbolising growth and vitality.



The collection is further elevated by two exclusive editions. The Club Edition exudes sophistication with a bezel adorned with dazzling diamonds, adding a touch of brilliance to the design. The Limited Edition offers a distinctive allure with straps crafted from luxurious crocodile-embossed calf leather, making it a truly refined choice for collectors and connoisseurs alike.

These timepieces are powered by Swiss automatic movements, ensuring unparalleled precision and reliability. The stainless-steel case, with its semi-skeleton design, combines strength with refined elegance, while the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal enhances durability and clarity. Designed for versatility, the Primus collection is waterproof up to 50 metres and boasts a power reserve of approximately 41 hours, making it as functional as it is beautiful.

The entire collection offers an array of strap options, including genuine alligator leather in shades of black, brown, green, and blue, as well as calf leather and rubber options. A signature quick-release strap system allows for effortless transitions between elegant and sporty looks, ensuring the watch seamlessly complements any occasion.

High-resolution images can be accessed HERE .

About La Joie

La Joie is a jewellery and watch house rooted in vibrant storytelling and timeless artistry. Located in the heart of Singapore shopping district on Orchard Road, at Paragon Mall, it's a place where gemstones come alive with meaning, love, and individuality. Helmed by Jean and Jessica Nasr, La Joie's creations are an invitation to celebrate life, one colourful masterpiece at a time.

Address: 290 Orchard Rd., #03-12 Paragon, Singapore 238859

Opening hours: 11 am - 9 pm

