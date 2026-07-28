East Malaysia hosts Southeast Asia's leading laboratory exhibition as investment in research, healthcare and advanced manufacturing continues to grow.

KUCHING, Malaysia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabAsia Borneo Edition 2026 officially opened today at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), marking the return of Southeast Asia's leading laboratory exhibition to East Malaysia as the region strengthens its position as a growing hub for scientific research, laboratory technologies and high-value industries.

LabAsia Returns to Borneo Amid Rising Demand for Laboratory Technologies

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, the three-day exhibition is strategically co-located with the IUPAC 51st World Polymer Congress (MACRO 2026), creating a unique convergence of laboratory professionals, scientists, researchers, technology providers, manufacturers and industry leaders. Together, the two events offer opportunities for knowledge exchange, cross-disciplinary collaboration and the translation of scientific research into practical industrial and commercial applications.

The Opening Ceremony was officiated by The Honourable Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, following welcoming addresses by representatives of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM) and Informa Markets Malaysia.

The return of LabAsia to Borneo reflects rising demand for laboratory technologies driven by the expansion of healthcare, biotechnology, environmental sciences, food processing, energy and advanced manufacturing across Sarawak and the wider Borneo region. In Malaysia, the scientific instruments market is projected to reach *US$275.25 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.65% from 2025 to 2032, underpinned by continued investment in research and development and increasing demand for advanced analytical capabilities across multiple industries.

Since its debut in 2007, LabAsia has grown into one of Southeast Asia's leading exhibitions dedicated to laboratory technology, scientific instruments and analytical solutions, connecting laboratory professionals, suppliers, manufacturers and solution providers across the region. Its return to Borneo reinforces its commitment to making laboratory innovation more accessible to organisations across East Malaysia while supporting the region's expanding scientific ecosystem.

This year's exhibition features more than 60 brands and companies from 5 countries and regions, showcasing the latest laboratory equipment, scientific instruments, analytical technologies and automation solutions from leading local and international companies.

Beyond the exhibition floor, visitors can participate in technical presentations, live product demonstrations and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration between academia, research institutions, laboratories and industry. The co-location with MACRO 2026 further enriches the experience by connecting participants with internationally recognised experts in polymer science and advanced materials.

"Over the years, LabAsia has been the meeting place for Malaysia's laboratory and scientific community. Today, we are excited to begin a new chapter as LabAsia returns to Borneo because this region is full of opportunity. By bringing LabAsia closer to where this growth is taking place, we are making it easier for researchers, laboratory professionals, manufacturers and solution providers to connect, exchange knowledge and explore new opportunities," said Mr Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

The Honourable Datuk Amar Professor Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak, said the co-located events align with Sarawak's vision of becoming a regional centre for scientific research, innovation and sustainable industrial development.

"Under the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, Sarawak is pursuing a future that is innovation-driven, environmentally sustainable and economically resilient. Science, technology and innovation form the foundation of this transformation. Hosting international scientific events such as LabAsia Borneo Edition and MACRO 2026 reflects our commitment to strengthening the research ecosystem, developing scientific talent and fostering global partnerships that will benefit future generations."

LabAsia Borneo Edition is organised with the support of Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM) and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), reflecting a shared commitment to advancing scientific excellence, encouraging innovation and strengthening professional collaboration across the laboratory and chemical sciences community.

"Our congress theme, 'New Polymers and Innovative Materials for a Sustainable Future,' reminds us that chemistry is not merely about molecules and reactions, it is about creating solutions. Just as individual monomers connect to form strong and versatile polymer chains, each researcher, educator, industry partner and student gathered here contributes a unique building block towards a stronger, more sustainable future. When these ideas come together, they create something far greater than the sum of their parts," said Datuk ChM Dr Soon Ting Kueh, President of Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM).

Running from 28–30 July 2026 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), LabAsia Borneo Edition 2026 offers scientists, researchers, laboratory professionals, manufacturers, educators and industry stakeholders the opportunity to explore emerging laboratory technologies, exchange expertise and build partnerships that support scientific and industrial advancement across Malaysia and the region.

For more information and full event details, visit www.lab-asia.com.

Notes to Editors

About LabAsia Borneo Edition

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia in collaboration with Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM) and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), LabAsia is Southeast Asia's premier trade exhibition for laboratory technology, scientific instruments, and analytical solutions.

Since its launch in 2007, LabAsia has served as an essential platform bridging global equipment manufacturers with regional research, industrial, and healthcare sectors. LabAsia Borneo Edition brings this flagship trade event directly to East Malaysia, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration, connecting local scientific communities across Sarawak, Sabah, and Brunei with international technology leaders, and advancing the region's growing R&D and high-value manufacturing ecosystem. For more information, visit www.lab-asia.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

*Source: (https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/nucleus/malaysia-scientific-instruments-market)

SOURCE LabAsia Borneo Edition