LABASIA RETURNS TO KLCC FOR ANOTHER EPIC EDITION OF SCIENTIFIC INNOVATION

A Confluence of Expertise, Innovation, and Opportunity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LabAsia, the region's premier laboratory equipment and scientific instrumentation exhibition, is back for an epic encore at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia, from October 10th to 12th, 2023.

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM), the 8th edition of the Malaysia International Scientific Instrument and Laboratory Equipment Exhibition and Conference promises to be a scientific revelation, a treasure trove of networking, and a thriving hub of business opportunities.

LabAsia 2023 and IKM Conference Opening Ceremony

The grand inauguration of LabAsia at KLCC was marked by a prestigious Opening Ceremony, officiated by our special guests, YBhg Datuk ChM Dr Soon Ting Kueh, President of Institut Kimia Malaysia (IKM) and ChM Halimah binti Abdul Rahim, Director General, Department of Chemistry Malaysia, alongside our esteemed exhibitors, sponsors, industry leaders, and visitors. Datuk ChM Dr Soon, in his Opening Address, will trace the development of LabAsia since its inception in 2007 and how LabAsia has emerged as the laboratory and scientific instrumentation exhibition in this part of the world, highlighting the latest advances in scientific equipment and laboratory technology and innovation.

"LabAsia is our commitment to accelerating growth and innovation in the scientific community. It's a one-stop powerhouse for networking, collaboration, showcasing the latest trends, and providing educational opportunities. These elements are pivotal for advancing the scientific instruments and the laboratory industry, enriching both industry professionals and the global scientific community," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

This year, LabAsia brings a lineup of programs set to electrify your senses! Join us for an enriching experience, featuring three full days of complimentary technical seminars, led by industry leaders who are at the forefront of scientific advancements. With a focus on innovation, research, and application, they'll delve into the latest trends, breakthroughs, and challenges shaping the landscape of scientific technologies.

The technical seminars span a diverse range of captivating topics, ensuring that there's something for everyone, regardless of your specialisation. From cutting-edge technologies to revolutionary practices, LabAsia promises to equip you with everything you need to propel your business forward. Don't miss this golden opportunity to elevate your skills and forge meaningful connections with fellow professionals.

Get set for a collision of brilliant minds and groundbreaking ideas at LabAsia. In conjunction with LabAsia 2023, IKM is organising the 16th Asian Conference on Analytical Sciences, or AISANALYSIS XVI, from 10 – 12th October 2023 at the same venue. ASIANALYSIS XVI will assemble top thought leaders, esteemed researchers, and industry trailblazers for intellectual discussions on the latest advances & breakthroughs in scientific instrumentation and laboratory technology. Be prepared to engage in stimulating dialogues with global analytical chemists and researchers from more than 20 countries and broaden your understanding of the latest trends in analytical sciences.

Explore the realm of microscale separations and analysis at the 19th Asia-Pacific International Symposium on Microscale Separations and Analysis (APCE), where you can glean valuable insights from experts in chromatography, mass spectrometry, electrophoresis, microfluidic chips, biosensors, and sample pre-treatment, revolutionising your approach to work.

Embark on a journey into the forefront of forensic science through workshops, presentations, and sessions at the Symposium on Forensic Science (SFS) 2023, enhancing your grasp and communication within this interdisciplinary field.

Additionally, uncover the significance of halal testing and authenticity at the Symposium on Halal Testing and Authenticity, where you can acquire invaluable insights into halal certification processes, standards, and innovative testing methods crucial for ensuring product integrity and compliance.

With participation spanning nine distinguished international countries, including China, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Korea, Portugal, and the UAE, LabAsia offers a rare opportunity to engage in targeted and meaningful interactions with exhibitors from around the world. Each exhibiting nation brings forth a spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and expertise that resonate with the nuances of their respective markets.

LabAsia is poised to attract 7,000 scientific and analytical professionals from around the world, connecting them with an impressive lineup of more than 450 participating brands and companies showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the industry. This synergy will catalyse transformative advancements, fuel innovation, and leave an indelible mark on the future of scientific and analytical exploration.

Undoubtedly, LabAsia garners robust industry support, and we wish to express our sincere appreciation to Agilent Technologies Sales (M) Sdn Bhd, our esteemed Gold Sponsor, and Mr. Lee Hock Chin, Executive Director of QS Instruments Sdn Bhd, our Silver Sponsor, for their indispensable contributions to the event.

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to experience the future of laboratory science firsthand. And here's the best part – admission to LabAsia is absolutely free!

Get ready to catapult yourself into the future of laboratory science at LabAsia! For more information, visit LabAsia's official website at https://www.lab-asia.com/.

