Labuan IBFC Inc. Appoints Ben Quah as Chief Executive Officer

The appointment marks a significant milestone to strengthen leadership and accelerate strategic initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.) has appointed Ben Quah as its new Chief Executive Officer. He brings to the role over two decades of experience in fintech, digital marketing, and regional business development, with a strong record of building sustainable growth across Asian markets.

Ben Quah, Chief Executive Officer of Labuan IBFC Inc. Sdn Bhd

Ben has held senior roles in both established financial institutions and high-growth technology ventures in Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. His career reflects deep expertise in market expansion, ecosystem development, and cross-border business development. He has launched multi-jurisdictional platforms, led scalable growth programmes, and forged key partnerships with regulators, financial institutions, and technology providers.

Recognised for his business clarity and strategic acumen, Ben has demonstrated the ability to translate vision into actionable strategies that enhance organisational capabilities and unlock new opportunities. His leadership enables organisations to scale sustainably and adapt effectively to shifting market conditions while maintaining a long-term value focus.

As Chief Executive Officer of Labuan IBFC Inc., Ben will lead efforts to enhance Labuan IBFC's position as a premier international business and financial centre. His priorities include strengthening engagement with regulatory and industry stakeholders, deepening collaboration across key markets, and sharpening the jurisdiction's value proposition amid evolving global standards. He will also drive growth in areas such as wealth management, captive insurance, fintech and Islamic finance to position Labuan IBFC at the forefront of emerging opportunities in the region.

"Collaboration is fundamental to Labuan IBFC's future. By aligning closely with partners in our key markets, we can further enhance our role as Asia's leading cross-border financial hub. I am committed to cultivating the relationships that will unlock long-term, sustainable growth for the region."

Since assuming the role, Ben has engaged actively with partners across the region. His leadership philosophy, grounded in the concept of "inside-out living," emphasises clarity of purpose, authenticity, and values-driven decision-making — principles that guide his long-term approach to ecosystem building and growth.

For more information on Asia's premier international financial hub, visit www.labuanibfc.com.

SOURCE Labuan IBFC