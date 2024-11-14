LABUBU Returns to Thailand to Kick Off POP MART's 14th Anniversary Super Brand Day

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LABUBU is back in Thailand! To celebrate POP MART's 14th anniversary, the fan-favorite character appeared at the Double Eleven Gala hosted by TikTok Shop in Thailand on November 11. Leading the pink carpet entry, LABUBU charmed fans and Thai celebrities, kicking off POP MART's 14th Anniversary Super Brand Day celebrations, running from November 16 to 18 in Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and from November 12 to 14 in Singapore.

At the gala, LABUBU performed a lively dance with ZIMOMO's iconic moves, building excitement for the upcoming Dance with ZIMOMO challenge on TikTok. Fans are invited to join by recreating ZIMOMO's dance moves and tagging #dancewithzimomo, with a chance to win exclusive LABUBU or SKULLPANDA prizes.

During Super Brand Day, POP MART will feature exclusive anniversary items, limited-edition figures, and special offers across all platforms. Fans can look forward to collectibles from popular IPs like LABUBU, SKULLPANDA, and Crybaby, along with the return of favorite blind boxes like THE MONSTERS Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face and Have a Seat Vinyl Plush. This anniversary is a moment for POP MART to thank fans for being part of the amazing journey, with exclusive discounts and surprise gifts as a token of appreciation. Fans are encouraged to join early to enjoy these collectibles.

LABUBU's return to Thailand also highlights POP MART's commitment to engaging with fans in Southeast Asia. Following its role as the "Amazing Thailand Experience Explorer" with Thailand's Tourism Authority, this visit reinforces POP MART's mission to bridge cultures and bring joy to fans across borders.

