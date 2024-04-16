Laconic Teams with Adatos to Enable Deep Insights into Nature-Based Carbon Projects

--MRV Data Now Integrated in Laconic's SADAR™ Natural Capital Monetization Platform--

CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), announced today a data integration partnership with Adatos, a leading Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) provider. Through the partnership, Laconic customers can now natively access independent validations and assessments of nature-based carbon reduction & removal activities inside the SADAR™ Natural Capital Monetization platform.

Accurate MRV data is required to establish both the quantum and permanence of the carbon sequestration associated with particular mitigation activities. The lack of a verifiable digital chain of custody for MRV data in the past has hampered scaling efforts in the global carbon markets. By integrating Adatos' independent MRV capabilities directly into the SADAR™ NCM platform, Laconic provides its customers with the world's first fully digital chain of custody for MRV data. This facilitates the rapid, accurate, and third-party auditable due diligence activities required to support large-scale transaction flows.

This partnership combines Laconic's LUEI™ universal carbon taxonomy and LUCID™ carbon-unit identifier with Adatos' MRV data – which is globally available for all forests, mangroves, peatlands, and large-scale monoculture. This unique capability directly and permanently associates critical carbon inventory information directly with a defined area of land, creating value-additive metadata that increases the economic value and fungibility of any financial instrument linked to such information.

"We are pleased to bring our capabilities to Laconic's customers in an easy to use and accessible format," said Jonathan Paul, Co-founder and CEO, Adatos. "The integrated solution makes understanding the current state of carbon inventory in a particular Area of Interest (AOI) much simpler."

"Laconic, as the global leader in carbon finance, is always searching for unique partnerships that enhance the monetization potential of our customers' carbon market activities. Integrating Adatos' state-of-the-art AI/ML carbon inventory modeling into SADAR™ provides Laconic's customers with an innovative new capability to independently verify and validate carbon inventories, not only at-will, but also in full compliance with the data transparency, chain-of-custody, and auditability requirements promulgated by capital market regulators," said Andrew Gilmour, Co-Founder and CEO, Laconic.

Designed for the carbon market ecosystem, SADAR™ Natural Capital Monetization is the world's trusted carbon data management and interchange platform. SADAR™ NCM subscribers are provided access to the right information at the right time, meeting the liquidity and compliance requirements for trading at scale in global financial markets.

About Adatos

Adatos.AI was founded in 2015, with the aim to be at the frontier of the digital revolution in agriculture and Nature-Based Solutions. Adatos.AI applies Autonomous Artificial Intelligence and Space-based Remote Sensing technology to quantitatively measure and analyze farmlands and ecosystems. Our technology solutions process vast amounts of data, empowering our clients to focus on sustainable agriculture and Nature-Based Solutions. We operate globally to lead the way for more productivity, sustainable practices, and the restoration of our planet's ecosystems. For more information, visit www.adatos.com.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments.

Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com .

Laconic and SADAR (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response), LUEI, and LUCID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

