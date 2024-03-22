Lady Gaga's figure Stunning New Look

Making an Electrifying Appearance in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong never ceases to amaze, and today it brings exciting news to all Lady Gaga's fans and music enthusiasts. The iconic global superstar, Lady Gaga, makes a jaw-dropping entrance in Hong Kong, showcasing an explosive new look.

Known as the "Queen of Red Carpet," Lady Gaga never fails to disappoint with her stunning looks. Her brand-new wax figure flawlessly captures her dazzling appearance at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. Wearing a sleek black sheer gown that perfectly accentuates her confidence. The structured boning of the outfit is complemented by vibrant red lips and smoky eyes, showcasing her queen-like aura. Despite her grand presence, she strikes a cute and playful pose, blowing a "kiss" to every fan, displaying her charming and approachable nature. This new wax figure, with its captivating and contrasting allure, promises to provide fans with a refreshing and enchanting wax experience.

There is no doubt that Lady Gaga is a versatile and outstanding artist, with a tremendous influence in the industries of music, film, and television. Lady Gaga made her official debut in 2007 and quickly gained recognition for her diverse personas and musical works. Today, she stands as one of the best-selling music artists in the world, being the only female artist to have four singles surpass the 10 million sales mark. Furthermore, her exceptional acting skills were recognised when she won the Golden Globe Award for "Best Actress" in 2015 for her role in the television series "American Horror Story: Hotel." Her subsequent work on the soundtrack of the film "A Star is Born" earned her accolades such as the prestigious title of "five-star marvel" from The Washington Post, making Gaga the first artist in history to win a Golden Globe, Grammy, BAFTA, and Academy Award in the same awards season.

Wade Chang, General Manager of Hong Kong Cluster, Merlin Entertainments, expressed, "Lady Gaga has always been one of the most popular wax figures at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. This time, the wax figure make an entrance in a unique and distinctive image, aiming to bring fans around the world an unexpected and innovative wax figure experience."

On 28th March, it will be Lady Gaga's birthday, and it's time for all fans to come together and celebrate this momentous occasion with love, excitement, and heartfelt wishes!

