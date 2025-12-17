Lady M Strengthens Global Strategy in Singapore, Deepening Commitment to Southeast Asia

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. ("Lady M"), the internationally renowned luxury patisserie brand, today reaffirmed the strategic importance of Singapore within its global growth plans and announced a transition in the market as part of its long-term strategy for Southeast Asia.

For more than two decades, Lady M has built a global reputation for its signature cakes and refined confections, with over 40 boutiques worldwide. Singapore holds a particularly significant role in the company's history as Lady M's first international market outside the United States and a key gateway to the Southeast Asian region.

"Singapore has always held a special place in Lady M's global journey," said Ken Romaniszyn, CEO of Lady M. "As we enter our next phase of growth, we believe that taking a more direct role in the Singapore market will allow us to further elevate the brand experience, enhance quality and consistency, and better serve our customers in the region."

Lady M entered Singapore in 2013 through a licensing arrangement with Caerus Holdings Pte. Ltd. With the conclusion of the licensing agreement, Lady M is transitioning the market as part of its globally integrated strategy. The licensing relationship concluded on December 11, 2025.

"This transition reflects our continued focus on excellence and long-term brand stewardship," Romaniszyn added. "By integrating Singapore more directly into our global operations, we are strengthening our foundation in Southeast Asia while ensuring that the Lady M experience remains consistent with the high standards our customers expect worldwide."

About Lady M:

Founded in New York City in 2001, Lady M is a luxury confections brand best known as the creator of the iconic Mille Crêpes cake. Led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M operates more than 40 boutiques globally. The brand combines classic French pastry techniques with Japanese culinary sensibilities to create cakes that are delicately sweet, refined, and meticulously crafted. All Lady M cakes are handmade fresh, without food additives or preservatives. For more information, visit: www.ladym.com

SOURCE Lady M Confections Co. Ltd.