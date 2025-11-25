Laguna Wins Multiple SPASA Awards for Excellence in Pool Design and Construction

Award-winning craftsmanship reaffirms Laguna's position as one of Australia's leading luxury pool and landscape design company

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna has once again set the benchmark for design innovation and craftsmanship, taking home 18 Gold Awards at the 2025 Swimming Pool and Spa Association (SPASA) Awards of Excellence. The wins celebrate Laguna's ongoing commitment to creating Pools with Purpose; spaces that unite architectural design, lifestyle and landscape in perfect harmony.

This year's honours include some of the industry's most prestigious accolades, such as:

Australia's Best Concrete Pool Builder – 2025

Victoria's Best Concrete Pool Builder – 2025 & 2024

Australia & Victoria's Best Pool Designer – 2025 & 2024

Victoria's Business of the Year – 2025

Victoria & Australia's Best Marketing Campaign – "Partner Series" – 2025

Laguna's Clifton Hill project was a standout of the evening, securing Gold across eight categories at both State and National level, including Innovative Project, Best Pool Landscape Design and Spa of the Year. The project's success is a testament to Laguna's collaborative approach and design precision, transforming complex sites into refined outdoor sanctuaries.

"Our goal has always been to design and build pools that move beyond aesthetics, creating spaces that bring people together and reflect the way they live," said Laguna Director, Glenn Maxton. "These awards are recognition not just of our craftsmanship, but of the partnerships we form with our clients and design teams to bring truly bespoke visions to life."

Laguna's Landscape Designer, Matt Scrase, was also honoured as Australia and Victoria's Best Pool Designer for the second consecutive year, reinforcing Laguna's reputation for boundary-pushing creativity and architectural excellence.

With over 140 SPASA industry and construction awards received in the past nine years, including 58 between 2023 and 2025 alone, Laguna continues to lead the Australian market in luxury pool and landscape design.

"Awards are never our primary focus," Maxton added. "But they're a reflection of the values that drive us – innovation, integrity and a genuine passion for creating spaces that can be enjoyed by our clients every single day."

About Laguna

Laguna is an award-winning Australian pool and landscape design company renowned for creating bespoke outdoor spaces that blend beauty, functionality and lifestyle purpose. With a design-led, collaborative approach, Laguna delivers Pools with Purpose, unique spaces crafted to complement the architecture and spirit of every home.

