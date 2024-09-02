Laifen Brings its New High-speed Hair Dryer to Southeast Asia: Mini But Mighty

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continuous advancement of technology and the improvement of living standards, the design of household appliances is increasingly striving for a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics. Laifen has recently introduced the Laifen Mini high-speed hair dryer, which has garnered widespread attention in the market with its exquisite appearance and outstanding performance. The Laifen Mini will be available in Southeast Asian markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and other markets in Q3 2024.

Laifen Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer

Inspired by modern minimalist aesthetics, the Laifen Mini showcases a low-saturation soothing color palette, with a choice of four colors-Jungle Green, Coral Pink, Glacier Blue and Arctic White. Its small handle design offers a comfortable grip, optimizing both visual and tactile experiences.

The Laifen Mini also excels in performance. The motor can reach speeds of up to 110,000 RPM, with an airspeed of up to 19 m/s. This design not only provides stronger airflow but also quickly dries hair. Despite its powerful airflow, the Mini keeps noise levels very low. By optimizing the airflow using fluid simulation software, aerodynamic performance is significantly enhanced, reducing air resistance and minimizing noise. It can be used at night or in quiet environments without disturbing others.

Furthermore, the Laifen Mini features Smart Temperature Control, which monitors and regulates the temperature 100 times per second. This technology allows adjustments to the heating element in real-time, ensuring stable air temperature and preventing heat damage to the hair. The continuous release of 200 million negative ions effectively neutralizes static electricity in the hair, preventing frizz.

The Laifen Mini's standout feature is its unique child mode. This mode, specifically designed for children, considers their fine hair and delicate scalp, offering safer temperature settings. Simply double pressing the temperature button activates this mode, indicated by an orange pulsing light. The first airspeed corresponds to a temperature of 38°C and the second speed to 48°C. The low-temperature gentle airflow quickly dries hair without causing burns, greatly ensuring children's safety.

For those who travel frequently, the lightweight and compact design of the Laifen Mini makes it an ideal choice. It can easily fit into a suitcase or bag, making it convenient for both business trips and vacations.

Stay tuned for the official release date, and for more details, please visit Laifen's official social media pages.

SOURCE Laifen