LAiPIC Launches Doratoon- China's AI Anime Platform Capable of Generating 1000-Second Videos

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong–based AIGC company LAiPIC has launched China's AI-powered anime platform-Doratoon, capable of generating up to 1000 seconds of coherent, long-form animated content. Entering beta testing on December 12, the platform marks a major leap from short-clip generation toward full-length AI-driven storytelling.

Built on over a decade of animation R&D and a library of more than 18 million assets, Doratoon is powered by LAiPIC's proprietary Visual Intelligence Engine. With a single sentence of input, users can generate a complete animation—from script interpretation and storyboarding to character design, rendering, voice acting, and music composition.

Doratoon's Key Highlights

Long-form generation up to 1000 seconds

The system automatically creates 10 default shots and can expand to 99, with each shot lasting up to 12 seconds. This enables a maximum video length of 1000 seconds—an uncommon capability among today's AI animation tools.

Leveraging large-scale animation data and professional production logic, the platform ensures consistent character design and scene style across multiple shots, supporting serialized IP creation and world-building.

From visual generation to audio synthesis, the entire pipeline is automated. Even users with no editing experience can produce polished, ready-to-publish animated shorts.

Doratoon AI Anime Platform can be applied to education content, brand storytelling, e-commerce promotion, digital tourism experiences, and science communication—offering a new level of efficiency for high-frequency visual content production.

With this launch, LAiPIC strengthens its position as a next-generation AI anime creation platform and continues its mission of making AI-powered content creation accessible to everyone, enabling more creators to bring their stories and characters to life.

To join the beta or learn more, visit www.doratoon.com.

SOURCE LAiPIC