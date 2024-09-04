LAIVDATA, VTC Online Sign MOU to Co-Develop AI-Powered EdTech Services

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIVDATA, a leading AI EdTech company based in South Korea, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with VTC Online, Vietnam's largest publisher. The MOU aims to co-develop and deliver AI-based educational technology services, in South Korea across Vietnam, through the companies' combined technological and marketing corporation.

Under the MOU, LAIVDATA and VTC Online will work together to supply AI-powered EdTech services to the public education markets of both countries. The collaboration will also focus on long-term plans to expand AI-driven digital learning solutions throughout Vietnam.

VTC Online is a subsidiary of VTC, Vietnam's leading media corporation, and it is not only a game publishing business but also an education business in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

The partnership will involve the exchange of technologies between the two companies, strengthening technical cooperation for the development of AI education technology and platforms. Additionally, the companies will jointly develop AI EdTech products that integrate South Korean educational content with VTC Online's educational software.

As a leading startup in AI tutoring engine development, LAIVDATA has firmly established its presence in both domestic and international public education markets in South Korea. The company offers AI diagnostic services tailored to South Korea's primary and secondary schools and has demonstrated excellence in personalized education through its AI tutor technology.

"By successfully introducing our AI-based integrated education service technology to the Vietnamese market, we aim to pursue strategic investments and partnerships with leading global companies actively. This will drive the global expansion of our AI digital education business. Through these efforts, we will create innovative synergies and further solidify our position as a leading global AI EdTech platform company." said Soo-Jung Park, CEO of LAIVDATA.

SOURCE Laivdata