Lalamove Launches One-stop Towing Solution in Singapore by Leveraging its Technologies

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalamove , the leading on-demand delivery platform, today unveiled its new vehicle towing service aimed at digitalising the traditional towing industry. By leveraging its proven on-demand delivery technologies, Lalamove now provides a one-stop solution for instant, transparent vehicle relocation with real-time tracking, starting with motorcycle towing services in Singapore.

The integration of conventional towing services into Lalamove's on-demand offerings ensures that users can enjoy peace of mind from a more transparent and hassle-free vehicle towing service operated by partner towing companies that have gone through a thorough vetting process. From the initial booking to vehicle drop off, users will have full visibility of all aspects of their vehicle towing journey.

"We recognise that when vehicles break down, many drivers may be unsure of how to handle the situation or move their vehicles quickly and safely. To address this, our new towing service provides instant matching with a wide range of vetted towing service providers, empowering vehicle owners with the ability to access and book towing services all through the Lalamove application," said Alex Lin, Managing Director, Lalamove Singapore.

"Through expanding our on-demand offerings to include vehicle towing services, we aim to leverage the technology developed for our on-demand platform to empower users with a smoother, instant, and more transparent vehicle towing experience. Lalamove will continue to refine its new vehicle towing service based on feedback provided by users and operators, and may include additional supported vehicle types in the future." he remarked.

Users will now be able to pinpoint their pick up and drop off locations, receive an instant quote before finalising their bookings, and choose their preferred payment options entirely through the Lalamove mobile application. They will also be able to track the location of the assigned tow truck before their vehicles are picked up, and monitor towing progress until the towing is completed at the designated drop off location. Throughout the entire process, users will be able to contact the towing operator assigned to them through the Lalamove mobile application.

At the completion of each towing service order, users will be provided with a comprehensive receipt through the Lalamove mobile application. This will contain all pertinent information such as pick up and drop off location, final price paid for the service, order identification number, and the name of the towing partner assigned for the order. Furthermore, from the initial booking to the final delivery, users will have access to Lalamove's dedicated customer service team which can be contacted through the Lalamove application.

By joining the Lalamove platform, prospective towing service providers will gain access to Lalamove's network of users, while also making use of Lalamove's technology to streamline their dispatching and resource management. They will also be privy to exclusive benefits that Lalamove driver-partners already enjoy, such as fuel discounts and discounted servicing packages.

To learn more about Lalamove's Vehicle Towing Service, please visit: https://www.lalamove.com/en-sg/towing

About Lalamove

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove is an on-demand delivery platform born with a mission to empower communities by making delivery fast, simple and affordable. At the click of a button, individuals, small businesses and corporations can access a wide fleet of delivery vehicles operated by professional driver-partners.

Powered by technology, we seamlessly connect people, vehicles, freight and roads, moving things that matter and bringing benefits to local communities in 11 markets across Asia and Latin America.

