Lambda256’s Nodit Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Validating Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Infrastructure Operations

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda256, the blockchain technology subsidiary of Dunamu, announced that its enterprise blockchain infrastructure platform Nodit has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, marking the first such certification in the Korean blockchain industry. The certification validates Nodit's security, availability, and operational controls against globally recognized standards, reinforcing its readiness to support institutional and enterprise use cases.

SOC 2 is an international compliance standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It evaluates how organizations safeguard and manage data across five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 reports are issued in two forms: Type I, which assesses the design of internal controls at a specific point in time, and Type II, which verifies the effective operation of those controls over an extended period.

With this certification, Nodit's blockchain node infrastructure and data service operations have been independently audited and formally validated under SOC 2 Type II standards, confirming that its security and operational controls meet global compliance requirements on an ongoing basis.

Lambda256 has supported a wide range of production environments through Nodit, providing enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure and Web3 data services to customers handling large-scale on-chain transactions. These customers include domestic and international digital asset exchanges, financial institutions, and gaming companies. With this achievement, Lambda256 becomes the only blockchain company in Korea to hold a SOC 2 Type II certification.

The SOC 2 evaluation was conducted in partnership with EY Korea. Lambda256 first obtained SOC 2 Type I certification for Nodit in November 2025, followed by a comprehensive review of control effectiveness over time, culminating in the issuance of the SOC 2 Type II final report.

In parallel, Lambda256 has launched a newly redesigned corporate website to clearly communicate its business scope, technical capabilities, and security posture to external stakeholders. The new website introduces Lambda256's core solutions, including Nodit, and outlines its security and compliance standards for financial and enterprise customers. A dedicated Trust Center provides access to the SOC 2 report and related compliance information.

" As blockchain technology enters regulated and institutional environments, stable operations, security, and internal controls have become essential capabilities for blockchain infrastructure providers," said Michael Cho, Head of Business at Lambda256. "SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates that Lambda256 meets these requirements and has proven its operational maturity. We aim to be a trusted infrastructure partner that enables financial institutions to adopt blockchain technology with confidence."

He added, "Through blockchain node operations, on-chain data analytics, and compliance-ready digital asset infrastructure, we will continue to support the growth of institutional-grade digital asset services."

About Lambda256

Lambda256, the blockchain affiliate of Dunamu, is a leading Web3 technology company driving innovation across infrastructure, data, and digital finance. Since its spin-off in 2019, Lambda256 has built platforms that connect enterprises and developers to blockchain, including Nodit for infrastructure, Clair for data intelligence, and Scope for stablecoin issuance. With proven experience supporting financial institutions, global partners, and large-scale Web3 applications, Lambda256 continues to shape the future of digital transformation with enterprise-grade blockchain solutions.

