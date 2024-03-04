LAMDRE IN BEIJING WINS COVETED AMERICAN EXPRESS ONE TO WATCH AWARD 2024, PART OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS AWARDS PROGRAMME

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamdre in Beijing is the 2024 recipient of the coveted American Express One To Watch Award. This accolade is determined by the organisers of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in partnership with its regional advisers and recognises restaurants that demonstrate the gastronomic excellence, innovation and culinary potential to break into the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants ranking in future years.

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, names Lamdre in Beijing winner of the American Express One To Watch Award 2024

Lamdre draws inspiration from the Tibetan Buddhist meditative system it is named after and embodies owner Zhao Jia's culinary philosophy of deliciousness, nature and sustainability. Its seasonal vegetarian cuisine is curated by veteran chef Dai Jun. Nestled in a serene corner of Sanlitun, Beijing, the contemporary restaurant has become a gastronomic mecca in just a little over one year. With a steadfast commitment to honouring ingredients and elevating produce, Lamdre offers a revelatory and novel plant-based dining experience.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "The dining experience at Lamdre is exquisite – from the serene ambience to the refined dishes that pay homage to nature's abundance. Chef Dai and Zhao Jia have introduced a concept that is refreshingly distinct and this accolade is well deserved."

Lamdre focuses on dishes unrestricted by cuisine and regional boundaries, taking inspiration from the earth and the sea. The culinary team's commitment to sourcing the freshest, most seasonal ingredients and presenting them to reflect the 'pure essence of food' results in dishes that are stripped of excess refinement, showcasing the natural beauty of each ingredient. Sustainability is a cornerstone of Lamdre's ethos, advocating for conscientious gastronomy that prioritises environmental wellbeing.

Zhao says: "We are humbled and honoured to receive the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants American Express One To Watch Award. We extend our gratitude to the organisation, the guests for their love and support, and to our team members for their dedication and hard work. We are determined to adhere to the principles of operating a healthy and sustainable restaurant, showcasing the power of nature and the rich and captivating flavours of the Eastern plant world."

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be held live in Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, Seoul, South Korea on 26 March 2024. The countdown will also be livestreamed on 50 Best's Facebook and YouTube channels.

