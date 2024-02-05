Landmark Achievement: Envision Energy Secures First-Ever Order with 162 MW Wind Turbines in the Philippines

Envision Energy awarded first-ever contract to supply 162 MW wind turbines for Alternergy's Alabat and Tanay Wind Projects, featuring a combination of 6.5 MW and 8 MW rated capacity. The project will be the largest wind turbine in the Philippines once installed.

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has achieved a significant milestone by securing its inaugural wind turbine order in the Philippines. The groundbreaking contract, awarded by renewable energy pioneer Alternergy Holdings Corporation (Alternergy), offering 162 MW wind turbines for the Alabat and Tanay Wind Projects, marks the first venture into the Philippine market for Envision Energy, highlighting its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

The Turbine Supply contract encompasses the design, engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of wind turbine generators (WTGs), featuring a combination of 6.5 MW and 8 MW rated capacity. Additionally, the agreement includes a comprehensive 10-year service and maintenance commitment, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of the turbines.

The Tanay Wind Project is Alternergy's third wind project in Rizal Province, while the Alabat Wind Project is its first wind project in Quezon Province. Both projects are expected to be ready for operation by the end of 2025, as part of Alternergy's accelerated project pipeline. Envision Energy will bring cutting-edge innovations with its expertise and apply state-of-the-art solutions to achieve high performance and reliability of the wind turbine. The project will be the largest wind turbine in the Philippines once installed.

John Lee, General Manager of Asia & Africa Markets at Envision Energy, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with Alternergy: "We are excited to collaborate with Alternergy, the wind pioneer in the Philippines, for their next Alabat and Tanay Wind Power Projects. These are new groundbreaking projects for us in the Philippine market. We are deploying innovative technologies to the WTGs for the Alabat and Tanay wind projects that are specifically selected and designed to suit the wind climatic conditions in these areas and have received certifications from international and reputable accreditations bodies. The partnership is aimed to positively impact and contribute to the Philippines goal of accelerated energy transition and to fulfill Envision's mission of helping solve the challenges for a sustainable future across the globe."

"Envision Energy was selected after a very thorough and rigorous tender process and due diligence. Our partnership with Envision, a leader in wind technology, will bring cutting-edge innovation to ensure optimal energy generation of Alternergy's next wind projects," said Knud Hedeager, president of Alternergy Wind Holdings Corporation, Alternergy sub-holding company for its wind portfolio.

"Alternergy's pioneering efforts will again be demonstrated as we join forces with Envision, to use state-of-the-art solutions to achieve high performance and reliability of the wind turbines, and once installed, will be the largest wind turbines in the country," Gerry Magbanua, president of Alternergy Holdings Corporation

Envision is a global leader in wind turbine supply, driving innovation and progress in the transition to renewable energy. Envision's wind turbines were among the first "intelligent" turbines and are equipped with sensors to monitor and optimize their performance, reliability and efficiency. By consistent technology innovation, Envision continues to enhance the efficiency of wind power utilization and reduce the cost of electricity generated per kilowatt hour generated by WTGS. This contributes to global carbon neutrality goals and delivers affordable, clean energy solutions to communities worldwide.

Envision Energy's entry into the Philippine market underscores its dedication to driving the global transition to sustainable energy. Its state-of-the-art turbines will play a crucial role in the efforts to pioneer sustainable energy solutions in the Philippines, contributing to the acceleration of renewable energy adoption in the country. This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards a cleaner, greener future.

