Lapakgaming is Officially Launched in Malaysia, Offering the Most Affordable Popular Game Top-Ups

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lapakgaming, the premier top-up platform renowned for catering to gamers' needs, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Southeast Asian market, including Malaysia. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the market leader in Indonesia, which has successfully completed over 2 million transactions to date.

Lapakgaming is Officially Launched in the Malaysia, Offering the Most Affordable Popular Game Top-Ups

Lapakgaming is celebrated for its competitive pricing and unwavering commitment to safety, sourcing all supplies directly from official game providers. As the leading top-up platform in Indonesia, Lapakgaming brings its expertise and trusted services to the Southeast Asian gaming community.

Supporting popular titles including Mobile Legends, Free Fire, PUBG-M, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail, the platform offers some of the best prices in the market, ensuring gamers get more value for their money.

Hendi, AVP Gaming Growth & International Business Lapakgaming emphasized Lapakgaming's pleasant user experience and collaborative approach as its selling propositions. "Lapakgaming prioritizes safe, easy, and seamless transactions, facilitated by our secure payment system and an array or payment options. Our direct collaboration with game publishers enables us to provide competitive pricing and exclusive offers. Lapakgaming is dedicated to delivering the best games, prices, services and overall values to Malaysian gamers", Hendi said.

Facilitating easy top-ups with various online payment options such as Touch 'n Go, Grabpay, DuitNow, and bank transfers, Lapakgaming also provides a 10x money-back guarantee if users do not receive their purchases (terms and conditions apply). Consistently delivering exceptional deals across all supported games, Lapakgaming stands out as the top choice for gamers.

To enjoy Lapakgaming services, visit www.lapakgaming.com/en-my to either log in or create a new account. Choose your desired game or voucher, enter the necessary details, select your preferred denomination or product, choose a payment method, and complete the transaction securely. Upon payment confirmation, your transaction details will be promptly sent to your account or email. Don't forget to apply any promo codes before finalizing your transaction for additional savings.

Follow Lapakgaming on Instagram and Facebook at @lapakgamingmalaysia.

About Lapakgaming

Lapakgaming is a platform that focuses on top-up games and digital entertainment. Launched in 2020, Lapakgaming concentrates on meeting all in-game necessities at the lowest prices, comprehensive payment methods, and a 10x money-back guarantee. There are plenty of popular games available, including Mobile Legends, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, Valorant, and many others.

