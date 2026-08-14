Lapakgaming Malaysia Rebrands as Joytify

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lapakgaming, a leading gaming and entertainment top-up platform, has officially rebranded as Joytify in Malaysia. The rebrand introduces an upgraded user experience featuring faster transactions, enhanced security, and bigger rewards, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to better serve modern gamers and digital entertainment fans.

Joytify has built a global presence and gained customer traction across markets including Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and other countries. Trusted by millions of Malaysians and numerous publishers, Joytify Malaysia's rebranding marks the next stage of the platform's growth, as it continues to strengthen its international presence while making digital gaming transactions more accessible and secure through new features and benefits.

Joytify's #DijaminInstant Top-Up Guarantee delivers your in-game purchases within 5 minutes or you get a 90% discount voucher. Plus, enjoy a Money-Back Guarantee for undelivered items, and grab a 10% discount voucher (limited quota) on games & entertainment!

"As gaming becomes an integral part of daily life, our rebrand to Joytify in Malaysia reflects a clear mission: to make every top-up effortless and joyful. We're setting a new benchmark for trust with our Instant Top-Up and Money-Back Guarantees, while delivering extra value to players through daily deals and exclusive rewards," said Prasetya Setiawan, CEO of Joytify.

To expand its reach within Malaysia's gaming and esports community, Joytify is partnering with the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Malaysia for Season 18. Joytify is launching the MPL Lucky Spin, giving users the chance to win exclusive rewards, including MLBB in-game Epic Skins, Weekly Diamond Passes, 2,000 Diamonds, and more.

Joytify will bring the experience throughout the Regular Season, taking place from 14 August to 18 October 2026 at the Quill City Mall Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur. Fans can put their skills to the test in 1v1 matches and take part in the Joytify Lucky Spin, with prizes worth a total of RM30,000 up for grabs.

"Season 18 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet, and we're pleased to welcome Joytify as a partner. Through effortless in-game transactions and stronger community connections, this collaboration gives fans more ways to engage with MPL Malaysia throughout the season. We are looking forward to creating even more memorable experiences for our community together," said Krystal Tan, Head of Market (Esports) at MOONTON Games.

Visit www.joytify.com/en-my and get limited 10% discount with Code: LAPAKTOJOY.

SOURCE Joytify