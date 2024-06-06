Largest counterfeit ink products including fake hologram stickers seizure worth Ph₱2.5M in City of Manila

Epson Southeast Asia Regional Headquarters is committed to supporting law enforcement in eradicating counterfeit ink sales

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 3 May 2024, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operatives, armed with search warrants, successfully conducted multiple raids in Tondo district, City of Manila, and uncovered counterfeit ink products on sale. During the operation, the NBI seized over 8,000 pieces of counterfeit ink products alongside 4,000 pieces of counterfeit packaging boxes and 6,300 hologram labels. The estimated market value of the seized items are Ph₱2.5 million (approximately US$44,000). This is the largest seizure of Epson counterfeit ink since 2022.

The raids were conducted against 2 ink suppliers. Apart from their offices, their stock rooms were also raided. Based on investigations conducted, these sellers are active in online sales through social media platforms as well as e-commerce platforms. They also supply regularly to various clients in Manila. Counterfeit ink products are suspected to be purchased from unauthorized and dubious sources overseas.

Fake hologram labels

It is believed that packaging and assembly of these counterfeit products were also conducted at these premises as product carton boxes were found. The large quantity of fake hologram labels found was staggering. These hologram labels were affixed on the products and meant to deceive and confuse consumers. This suggests that many customers have been cheated into believing these products were genuine.

Commitment to protecting customers and honest sellers

Epson is committed to working closely with NBI to protect consumers as well as honest resellers of ink products. In the past 3 years, Epson has proactively been supporting NBI to fight fake products. Early this year, NBI seized approximately 5,000 pieces of counterfeit ink products valued at Ph₱1.7 million (approximately US$30,400). In 2023, NBI raided 2 condominium units located at Quiapo district and seized 7,292 counterfeit Epson printer ink bottles valued at Ph₱2.0 million (approximately US$35,700). In September 2022, NBI raided a Tarlac-based trading company specializing in office and school supplies and seized 867 counterfeit Epson ink products.

"Epson appreciates the efforts of NBI in taking strong action against these counterfeit traders to safeguard the rights of consumers and honest businesses. Counterfeit ink formulations may contain harmful substances such as heavy metals, solvents and toxic chemicals. When used, these substances may emit hazardous fumes, endangering the health of those in the vicinity. It is therefore important that these actions are taken to protect the community" commented an Epson Southeast Asia spokesperson.

Epson encourages customers to purchase genuine ink products from a list of authorized dealers and official online stores. As an added security measure, customers can use the Epson Genuine Ink PH app, available on Google Play and the App Store , for verification and peace-of-mind. It allows users to verify the authenticity of their ink products by scanning the QR code or inputting the Random Number (RN) found on the upper hologram sticker of the ink box. The app will then display whether the QR code or RN is registered as genuine.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. Visit corporate.epson/en/ for more information.

SOURCE Epson Southeast Asia