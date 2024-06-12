Latest Updates of Viva Biotech's Portfolio Companies

HONG KONG, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with the ever-changing situation, technological innovation is still the most critical component for biopharmaceutical companies' long-term development. This continuous innovation keeps companies up to date and promotes the evolution of R&D and the success of commercialization. Recently, Viva Biotech's portfolio companies have new updates. Keep reading for more details.

VivaVision Forges Strategic Alliance with Renhe Shanliang, and Intitated Their Domestic Phase III Trial for VVN001

On June 6th, World Eye Health Day, a themed event was held in Shanghai. At this grand occasion, guests witnessed the signing of a joint venture agreement between VivaVision, invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), and Jiangxi Shanliang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The two parties will join forces to build a renowned Chinese brand for contact lens care products.

Back on March 16th, VivaVision had announced that the initiation meeting for the domestic Phase III clinical trial of VVN001 eye drops - their independently developed dry eye treatment, a LFA-1 antagonist - was successfully convened in Shanghai, marking the official setting sail of the Phase III clinical trial.

QurAlis Grants Lilly Exclusive Global License for QRL-204

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3rd, 2024–QurAlis Corporation ("QurAlis"), invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), recently announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") in which QurAlis is granting Lilly global rights to develop and commercialize QRL-204, a potentially best-in-class splice-switching antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed to restore UNC13A function in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, QurAlis granted Lilly an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize QRL-204 and other UNC13A-targeting compounds in exchange for an upfront payment of $45 million to QurAlis, plus an additional equity investment. QurAlis is also eligible for future milestone payments of up to $577 million and tiered royalties on net sales.

Arthrosi Announces Multiple Presentations at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Congress 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 30th, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), is a late-stage biotechnology company developing a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and Tophi in patients with gout. Recently they announced the acceptance of two presentations, including one poster tour at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Congress 2024 meeting, being held in Vienna, Austria on June 12-15.

Lucy Therapeutics Secures New Funding to Advance New Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Treatments

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucy Therapeutics, Inc. (LucyTx), incubated and invested by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), announced it has raised $12.5 million in additional funding led by existing investors Engine Ventures and Safar Partners with new participation from Bill Gates, Parkinson's UK, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which provided a $2 million non-dilutive grant. The fresh capital brings LucyTx's total funding to date to more than $36 million. The investments will further the company's research programs for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases and continue its development of a novel drug target for Rett syndrome.

Technoderma Medicines Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial for TDM-180935, a Novel Drug for Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema, and Officially Establishes Presence at Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town

On April 29th, 2024, Technoderma Medicines Inc., ("Technoderma Medicines"), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative drugs that is invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), officially announced the initiation of its Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT 06363461) for TDM-180935, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis/eczema, with patients beginning treatment. Previously, on April 20th, Thyrologics officially established its presence at the Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town.

Multipeptide Screening Integrated with Biochips, Unveiling New Strategies of XLEMENT and Healthytide

On March 27th, 2024, two leading companies in the biopharmaceutical industry - Hangzhou Healthytide Biotechnology Co., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "Healthytide") and XLEMENT, which is invested incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), announced a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly advance technological innovation and breakthroughs in the field of peptide drug development. Healthytide brings its single-molecule peptide diversity library to the table, while XLEMENT contributes its innovative and industry-leading biochip technology platform to support the collaboration.

About VivaVision Biotech

VivaVision is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for ocular diseases. VivaVision's current pipeline includes VVN001 for treating dry eye syndrome, VVN539 for the treatment for Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension, and VVN461 for the treatment of non-infectious ocular inflammation of Uveitis. VivaVision is also engaged in discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of other anterior and posterior eye diseases. For more info, visit www.vivavisionbio.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

About Arthrosi

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in San Diego, CA, in 2018 with a mission to create a revolutionary treatment option to target uric acid levels and reduce joint damage for people living with gout. With its vast therapeutic and treatment knowledge, Arthrosi has accumulated a comprehensive and robust intellectual property portfolio and impressive Phase 1 and Phase 2b data showing industry-leading efficacy rates and superior safety profiles.

About Lucy Therapeutics

Lucy Therapeutics is a private biotechnology company in Waltham, MA, founded by Amy Ripka, Ph.D., in 2017, dedicated to unraveling the complex and interrelated biological processes driving mitochondrial dysfunction and addressing them to slow and stop the diseases they cause. Sitting at the center of genetics and metabolism, Lucy Therapeutics is leading the change in how we think about mitochondria and the intersecting pathways that play critical roles in human health and disease, particularly those of the central nervous system, including Parkinson's disease and Rett syndrome. For more information, visit lucytherapeutics.com.

About Technoderma Medicines

Technoderma Medicines, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company was originally located in Jiaxing Xiuzhou Biomedicine Guoqian Park, China, and recently relocated to Chengdu Biomed Town, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. Its current core programs focus on development of innovative therapies for Androgenetic Alopecia, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Lupus Erythematosus. Its "first-in-class" small molecule thyromimetic drug candidate TDM-105795 for Androgenetic Alopecia is currently in Phase 2a clinical testing. Technoderma's novel JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor TDM-180935 for Atopic Dermatitis is now in Phase 1 clinical testing. The pipeline targets dermatologic indications.

About XLEMENT

As an Innovator in the field of biopharmaceutical R&D and health diagnostics, Liangzhun has independently developed and launched the pioneering next-generation ultra-surface plasmon resonance detection "MetaSPR Biochip Technology".

