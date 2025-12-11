Launch Announcement for Nintendo Switch™ Title "Disney Miraness Fitness"

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagineer Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Walt Disney Japan Co., Ltd., has announced that the Nintendo Switch™ title Disney Miranes Fitness officially launched in Japan and across Asia.

Early Purchase Bonus

"Disney Miraness Fitness" Main Visual

Customers who purchase the packaged version early will receive an exclusive Original Clear Card.

Overview

With a varied selection of full-body aerobic, anaerobic, and stretching exercises, this title lets players have fun with genuine workouts at home.

Players will receive support from Mickey Mouse as the instructor, as well as from his assistant robot Hexie.

The controls are simple, with players holding the Joy-Con™ in both hands and moving in time with Mickey, making the exercises approachable for all audiences.

Exercises in this title break down into three types: Rhythmic, Power, and Relaxation.

- Rhythmic exercises

These are aerobic exercises that incorporate rhythmic movements like dance or boxing. These exercises are fun and make you want to move instinctively, making them great for light workouts or stress relief.

- Power exercises

These exercises focus on muscle training for specific parts of the body, forming a selection for building up muscle and basal metabolism through anaerobic workouts. There are five distinct movements for each body part to train, forming approachable workouts that include brief breaks. These are the perfect choices for those who want to work out in limited time periods.

- Relaxation exercises

These yoga-style exercises relax and align the body while incorporating core workouts. These include flexibility stretches with slow full-body movement and balanced stretches where players hold static poses, making them ideal for post-workout cooldowns and a change of pace. These workouts are easy to incorporate into open time over the average day.

Mickey will encourage you along the way as you exercise; he's always there to support players as they get fit each day. Vibrant backgrounds and costumes also add to the fun for players, with tons of content showcasing a side of Mickey that you'll only find here!

Title: Disney Miraness Fitness

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Fitness

Release: December 11, 2025

Players: 1

Language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and English.

Publisher: Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Official Site: https://www.imagineer.co.jp/games/disneymiranessfitness/en/

PV: https://youtu.be/7sJ1CJQ9z10?si=Ju8qHt--_ES37hZ8

© Disney. Published by Imagineer.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

Company and product/service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

PRESS KIT:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fWbWZrRY10DwvghSY1lB42KVoYZr8J6s

SOURCE Imagineer Co., Ltd.