Launch of "ADPR EXPO 2027": Thailand's Inaugural Regional Disaster Management Exhibition Partners with "INTERSCHUTZ" to Elevate Comprehensive Public Safety

BANGKOK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As environmental, urban, and technological risks continue to intensify, the demand for advanced disaster prevention and mitigation solutions has never been more urgent. In response, Deutsche Messe AG, the world-renowned trade fair organizer from Germany, through Hannover Fairs Asia Pacific, has entered a milestone joint venture with IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. to officially launch the ASEAN Disaster Prevention & Recovery Expo (ADPR Expo 2027) powered by INTERSCHUTZ. The premier event is scheduled to take place from 12 – 14 May 2027 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

Organized under the theme "Bridging Critical Gaps, Unlocking Urgent Opportunities," ADPR Expo 2027 focuses on promoting knowledge exchange and resource allocation to enhance emergency response capabilities at both local and ASEAN levels. Over the past decade, the ASEAN region has faced more than 5,000 disaster events, affecting over 230 million people. This exhibition will serve as a vital hub for global solution providers, technology innovators, and industry leaders to collaborate and drive a safer, more sustainable, and resilient future, with Thailand serving as the regional centerpiece.

Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., stated: "Thailand is facing a pivotal turning point with multi-faceted risks—ranging from climate-driven hazards to emerging fire risks and urban vulnerabilities—converging with growing public awareness, policy focus, and investment readiness. In particular, the growth of Thailand's safety industry is projected to soar to USD 8.6 billion by 2031. Hosting this event presents a monumental opportunity for Thailand and Southeast Asia to gather the latest innovations in one place and drive coordinated action."

Mr. Tim Bostridge, Managing Director of Hannover Fairs Asia Pacific (under Deutsche Messe AG), added: "This joint venture is an exciting opportunity to expand the global footprint of the INTERSCHUTZ brand, the world's largest trade fair for fire and rescue services. Our goal is to deliver a world-class innovation platform that provides the latest products, services, and solutions to emergency first responders and disaster management agencies across the ASEAN region."

Over the course of the 3-day event, the exhibition will be packed with industry-focused activities dedicated to protecting life and property. The showcased technologies and innovations will be categorized into 11 strategic segments:

Clean Air & Environmental Control Solutions Next-Generation Building & Fire Protection Systems Multi-Hazard Monitoring & Early Warning Systems CBRN Defense & Risk Management Solutions Flash Flood Prevention & Rapid Recovery Solutions Advanced Firefighting Technologies for Emerging Risks Life-Saving Rescue Equipment & Systems Smart Fire Detection & Alarm Systems Integrated Disaster Management & Communication Systems Disaster-Proof Urban Infrastructure & Planning Simulation, Training & Emergency Preparedness Technologies

Furthermore, the event features key programs designed to drive business opportunities and knowledge exchange, including the Innovation Showcase, Workshops, International Conferences with certificates, Business Matching programs, Live Demonstrations, and firefighter and rescue competitions.

ADPR Expo 2027 is more than just a global innovation showcase; it represents a critical step forward in preparing for future challenges. Organizations, institutions, and businesses looking to present cutting-edge solutions, expand their professional networks, or play a key role in driving public safety across the ASEAN region are invited to explore participation opportunities. For more information and pre-registration, please visit the official website at www.adprexpo.com

For media outlet, please select photos from the link below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13LlA6oaEHcVSBfQngY-0YDarqxkMa3Fm

About the organiser

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of ADPR EXPO 2027.

SOURCE ADPR Expo 2027