Launch of AI Apex Asia, a First-Ever Open AI Community by Asia, for Asia

The Inaugural AI Apex Asia 2024 is Set to Pioneer Dialogue and Innovation in the AI Industry across Asia

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Apex Asia, a new organization dedicated to driving artificial intelligence (AI) advancements across Asia, is officially launched today. With a core mission centered on enhancing AI access, progress, and governance, AI Apex Asia aims to spearhead AI innovation, application, and mass adoption throughout the region. The organization will unite AI professionals, policymakers, technology companies, researchers, investors, and startup founders to collaboratively address Asia's most pressing AI challenges. By harnessing innovative technologies, AI Apex Asia seeks to boost economic prosperity while minimizing the AI divide across Asia.

With strategic partnerships and its extensive network, AI Apex Asia is set to play a vital role in the AI ecosystem, spearheading initiatives to drive AI advancements and its practical applications. These efforts are geared to push the boundaries of technological implementation while ensuring that AI's transformative potential is harnessed to foster inclusive growth.

In conjunction with its launch, AI Apex Asia is proud to announce its inaugural event, 'AI Apex Asia 2024'. This premiere event will be held on 5 June 2024, during the Singapore AI Week, and will take place at Lazada One, Singapore. Themed "The Asia Advantage", AI Apex Asia 2024 spotlights Asia's emerging dominance in the global AI sector and gathers esteemed guests of AI leaders, thinkers, and innovators to discuss pivotal advancements and strategies in AI. The exclusive event features several renowned leaders including Inderjit Singh, a former member of the Singapore Parliament and Emad Mostaque, the founder of Stability AI.

The lineup of activities at AI Apex Asia 2024 includes:

Keynote Speeches :

: Professor Inderjit Singh , former member of the Singapore Parliament - Asia Advantage: How Asia Positions Itself for Success in the Age of AI

Emad Mostaque , the founder of Stability AI Open-source AI by the People, for the People

: Where Mind Meets Machine - Unlocking the Future of Robotics and Embodied AI



Junbo Chen , CEO of Udeer AI

Xinhua Liu , Venture Partner of Gaorong Ventures

Lin Shao , Assistant Prof of NUS

The Convergence of AI and Web3



Michael Heinrich , CEO of 0G Labs

Brian Liang , COO of aelf

Prof. Liu Yang CEO of AgentLayer





Dr. George, Co-founder & CTO of Mind Network





Bell Beh , Co-Founder & CEO of BuzzAR

Asia AI's Playbook: Path to Growth, Revenue, Defensibility and Capital Markets



Joe Yan , Operating Partner of Granite Asia

Danny Goh , Co-founder of AI Native Foundation

Ming Dong , CEO of Tiger Securities AI

Chia Caihan, SVP of SGX





James Liu , Director of New Business & Innovation Alliance Alibaba Cloud.

Live demonstrations

Networking Opportunities: Curated to foster connections and collaborations among the AI community.

The launch of AI Apex Asia and its inaugural event, AI Apex Asia 2024, marks a pivotal moment for the region's AI community. While the organization aims to position Asia at the forefront of global AI innovation, its inaugural event is the first of many initiatives designed to continuously advance the frontier of AI development and foster a collaborative ecosystem for AI professionals. Through these ongoing efforts, AI Apex Asia is committed to sustaining Asia's leading role in technological innovation and global dialogue.

Find out more about AI Apex Asia, and agenda for AI Apex Asia 2024 at: https://aiapex.asia/

Stay updated on AI Apex Asia's news at: https://x.com/AIApexAsia

About AI Apex Asia

AI Apex Asia is a community that brings together leading voices in AI across Asia to engage, build consensus, and create synergies to shape the AI ecosystem for the prosperity of the region's economy.

AI Apex Asia fosters strategic partnerships and collaborations that drive progress in the AI ecosystem across the region. We bring together leading organizations, industry associations, research institutions, and government agencies to collectively shape the future of AI governance, innovation, and adoption in Asia. Through these partnerships, we facilitate knowledge sharing, joint initiatives, and collaborative efforts to address critical challenges, explore frontier advancements, and unlock the transformative potential of AI for sustainable economic growth and societal impact.

