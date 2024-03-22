Launch of Tarisland Superstars: Grandeur and Anticipation at Its Peak

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the MMORPG game Tarisland, which has garnered widespread attention from gamers worldwide, officially announced its launch in SEA. With its unique design style and rich world-building, Tarisland has captured the interest of countless Western players. Now, Tarisland, with its Superstars Event, is landing into Southeast Asia. It is poised to bring a brand new immersive experience to gamers in this region, leading the way for a new gaming trend.

In the dynamic realm of gaming, Tarisland has emerged as a sensation, captivating gamers with its singular charm. Scheduled for a thrilling release in this year on both PC and mobile platforms, the game has already generated buzz and anticipation. Tarisland is a PvE-centric MMORPG game that requires substantial development resources. With a commitment to bringing MMORPG back to its roots of pure enjoyment, Tarisland also boasts a wealth of dungeons and mini-games. Undoubtedly, Tarisland stands as one of the most anticipated new games of the year. Now, Tarisland officials have further escalated the excitement with the announcement of the Tarisland Superstar Event, a move that has created a furor in the gaming community.

For this Superstars Event, the officials specifically invited 100 gaming influencers in SEA to serve as superstar candidates including Nevin Gaming from Indonesia, Hypebits TV from the Philippines, Windah Basudara from Indonesia, and zbing z. from Thailand. These candidates enjoy high prestige and extensive influence in the gaming industry, and are respected by players for their unique insights and profound perspectives. Their participation undoubtedly adds more excitement and anticipation to this Superstars Event. Players can visit the official voting page to cast their votes for their favorite influencers. Ultimately, 10 influencers will be selected as Tarisland Superstars. The voting period is from March 18th to April 5th.

Voting Page(English), https://act.nimo.tv/page/tarisland?af_sub1=taris_tarisland3

In announcing this news, the officials eagerly expressed their high expectations and aspirations for the Superstars. Remarkably, as a new game yet to be launched, Tarisland has garnered such extensive attention and anticipation in a short period, a testament to its unique charm and potential. The staging of this Superstars event has injected new vitality and momentum into the development of the Tarisland game. Through this event, Tarisland not only expands its influence in the gaming circle but also lays a solid foundation for subsequent marketing promotions and brand building.

With the fiery progress of the Tarisland Superstars Event, the game is attracting increasing attention with its unique charm and powerful influence. We eagerly await this grand event to lead a new trend in the gaming industry, offering players an unprecedented gaming experience. Simultaneously, we also look forward to Tarisland's continuous innovation and breakthroughs in its future development, emerging as a new force in the gaming community. As such, we encourage all players to search for "Tarisland" on Facebook and give them a follow. Here, you'll find the latest updates and information about the game, keeping you in the loop with all the exciting developments surrounding Tarisland. Let's meet in Tarisland World and witness the birth of Tarisland Superstars.

