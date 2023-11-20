Launching | Global Virtual MarTech Exchange Summit APAC & EMEA taking place on 7 December 2023

Reflect on 2023 & Get Ready for 2024

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The final BEETc summit of 2023, the Global Virtual MarTech Exchange Summit: APAC & EMEA, is happening on December 7th, 2023. The MarTech Summit team is all set to host an outstanding dual-track event, spotlighting 40+ MarTech leaders and drawing over 1400+ attendees globally.

Register now for the APAC track & EMEA track to learn the real-life experience and practice from Wio Bank, IHH Healthcare, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk., She Loves Data, Vinda Group SEA, Cigna International, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, HelloFresh, Dyson, Wolt, New Statesman Media Group, Analytic Edge, Roche & more!

Wrapping up the year, our virtual summit, themed "Navigating Virtually, Innovating Globally", will shine the light on the APAC & EMEA markets, uncovering both challenges and success stories in the realm of MarTech, predictive analytics, marketing strategy, and upcoming trends.

The 100% Live Sessions and Interactive Q&A, are designed for an unparalleled virtual summit experience that ensures you leave with valuable insights and meaningful exchanges on the latest in MarTech.

What We Will Cover

We're setting the stage with discussions on critical MarTech topics, including:

Marketing Analytics

AI & Email Marketing

Content Marketing

Marketing Automation

CRM

Marketing Mix Modelling

Digital Engagement

Personalisation

Visit Global Virtual MarTech Exchange Summit APAC & Global Virtual MarTech Exchange Summit EMEA to find the full speaker line-up and the summit agenda!

Why The MarTech Summit?

There is a myriad of reasons to join the summit on top of the insight sharing & future trend exploring:

LIVE STREAMING: It's all live, no replays. Fully engage with real-time speaker Q&As, live polls, and join in the fellow MarTech community.

TOP SPEAKERS: Gain from over 40 industry leaders who will provide fresh perspectives on MarTech advancements.

APAC & EMEA Focused Tracks: Experience diverse practices and perspectives from APAC & EMEA, maximizing learning and networking. Plus, join a special crossover session where 1400+ MarTech minds converge to discuss what's next in marketing!

ON-DEMAND PLAYBACK: All registrants are granted access to FREE on-demand playback until 17 December – perfect for your busy schedules.

Registration is now open, get your passes for the APAC & EMEA tracks!



You can join both APAC & EMEA tracks with the same pass! Check the agenda, pick your sessions, and tune in live or catch up later on-demand!

Year-Round Insights: Join BEETc On-Screen for access to 200+ exclusive sessions from past and future events!

Interested in getting involved? Contact us for sponsorship opportunities at [email protected]

Want to know what we discussed in previous summits? Check out the Post-Summit Reports:

To catch up with The MarTech Summit's latest updates about speakers & agenda, follow us now:

This Global Virtual MarTech Exchange Summit APAC & EMEA is delivered by BEETc, an event company specialised in bringing together Senior Level Thought-Leadership Conferences, internationally.

Media Enquiries:

Jabin Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE BEETc