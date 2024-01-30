Launching | Global Virtual MarTech Summit APAC & EMEA, February 2024

Kick off 2024 with the latest MarTech insights

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For MarTech professionals worldwide, the Global Virtual MarTech Summit will offer insightful discussions to address the opportunities and challenges of your 2024 MarTech strategy.

Global Virtual MarTech Summit APAC & EMEA, February 2024

With the MarTech world having been drastically revolutionised in 2023, the Global Virtual MarTech Summit: APAC & EMEA, hosted by BEETc, is poised to help you stay ahead of the curve. On 21 February 2024, over 50 industry-leading speakers will deliver 12 inspiring sessions on the hottest MarTech topics. These include AI & Data, Customer Experience, Marketing Innovation, SEO, E-Commerce Marketing, and more. Check out the full agenda & topics of the APAC Track & EMEA Track.

Over 1400 attendees from APAC & EMEA regions will gather to learn from real-life case studies and industry practices, presented in formats of Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, and Panel Discussions. Across the 2 tracks, you will hear stories and challenges from Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Michelin, NatWest Group, Dell, PayPal, Prudential, Boohoo Group, Central Group, foodpanda, Schneider Electric, Mindvalley, BlackRock, Fitch Ratings, FWD Life Insurance & more!

Register now for the APAC Track or EMEA Track to enjoy an unparalleled virtual summit experience, featuring 100% Live Sessions and Interactive Q&A. Themed "Elevating MarTech Globally: Where Ideas Transcend Boundaries", the summit enables deep dives into strategies and implementations for your 2024 MarTech plans.

What We Will Cover

Our speakers from across the industries will deliver insightful discussions on topics including:

AI & Data

AI & Personalisation

Marketing Campaigns & Localisation

Emerging Markets

Customer Experience

SEO

Data-Driven Marketing

E-Commerce

Revenue Generation

Digital Trust

Next-Gen Influencer Marketing

Brand Marketing

Future Ready

Marketing Innovation

Digital Translation

Future of Work

Check out our summit pages to see the full agenda & speaker line-up:

Global Virtual MarTech Summit APAC Track & Global Virtual MarTech Summit EMEA Track

Why Attend the Global Virtual MarTech Summit?

Here are the reasons why you won't want to miss the summit, a gathering for idea sharing & exploring future trends:

APAC & EMEA Focused Tracks: Gain practical insights from the APAC & EMEA markets, maximizing your learning and networking opportunities at the summit. Plus, there is a crossover global session where 1400+ MarTech minds join together to exchange fresh ideas for the future of marketing!

Gain practical insights from the APAC & EMEA markets, maximizing your learning and networking opportunities at the summit. Plus, there is a crossover where 1400+ MarTech minds join together to exchange fresh ideas for the future of marketing! Top Speakers: Engage with over 40 industry leaders from various industries, offering diverse perspectives on MarTech advancements.

Engage with over 40 industry leaders from various industries, offering diverse perspectives on MarTech advancements. 100% Live Streaming: Immerse yourself in real-time speaker Q&As, live polls, and connect with the wider MarTech community.

On-Demand Playback: Enjoy free access to on-demand playback of all sessions until 25 February, fitting seamlessly into your busy schedule!

Registration is now open, get your passes for the APAC & EMEA Tracks!

The pass for either APAC or EMEA tracks allows you to join all the sessions! Check the agenda, pick your sessions, and tune in live or catch up later on-demand!

Year-Round Insights : Join BEETc On-Screen for access to 200+ exclusive sessions from past and future events!

: Join for access to 200+ exclusive sessions from past and future events! Interested in getting involved? Contact Lin for sponsorship opportunities at [email protected]

Want to know what we discussed in previous summits? Check out the Post-Summit Reports :

To catch up with The MarTech Summit's latest updates about speakers & agenda, follow us now:

The Global Virtual MarTech Summit APAC & EMEA is hosted by BEETc, an event company specialised in bringing together Senior Level Thought-Leadership Conferences, internationally.

For media enquiries, please contact: Tiffany Nguyen: tnguyen@themartechsummit.com

SOURCE BEETc