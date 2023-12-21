The MarTech Summit Asia @Singapore is taking place on 23 & 24 April 2024

Grand Gathering of MarTech Professionals across Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MarTech Summit Asia is taking place on 23 & 24 April 2024 at The Stamford Ballroom, Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore. As the fourth year in Singapore, The MarTech Summit series expands our scale to the whole Asia region. For the ever-evolving marketing & technology world, this summit is themed MarTech Revitalisation: Assemble, Synergise, Impact, Advance. We will gather 300+ MarTech lovers and practitioners from all industries to learn from the thought leaders and exchange fresh & challenging ideas.

In our previous edition in 2023, we brought together 250+ senior-level leaders representing 200+ organisations across 18 countries. We hosted delegates from Amazon, Samsung Electronics, American Express, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, HSBC, Roche, Nike, IKEA, 3M, Estee Lauder Companies, Airbnb, Standard Chartered Bank, AIA, HP, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), Prudential, Shopee, Kellogg's, Rakuten, Tinder, National Library Board, Shutterstock, Zalora, foodpanda, Montblanc, Singlife, FWD, Income Insurance SG, JLL, Agility, Colliers & more.

We have seen the revolutionising power of AI & technology advancement in all our marketing activities. At the same time, the business world is facing challenges in various economic and social aspects. In the 2-Day agenda, we will delve into the latest strategy and practice of topics including Customer Experience, Data, Analytics & Insights, Sales Enablement, & Demand Generation, with an extensive scope of new technologies & strategic insights.

This April in Singapore, The MarTech Summit Asia provides an unparalleled event experience over 2 Days, featuring 3 Stages and 5 Themes, filled with ample opportunities to learn and share with like-minded professionals.

2 DAY : On 23 & 24 April you can join 30+ sessions, 5 interactive roundtable discussions & engage in 10+ hours of networking

You can personalise your agenda with the most relevant topics and valuable groups to exchange insights. The sessions are delivered in various formats: Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, Interactive Roundtables, and Networking Sessions.

This April, The MarTech Summit in Singapore, a centre for business strategy in Asia, will provide the best platform for you and your team to enhance your knowledge in marketing and technology. The people you meet and the stories you hear will inspire your global strategy and provide local insights for the diverse Asian markets.

Secure your passes now: https://themartechsummit.com/singapore-registration

What Will We Talk About?

The MarTech Summit Asia is filled with dynamic discussions, such as Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions, Interactive Roundtables, and plentiful Networking opportunities!

We guarantee that 85% of attendees are senior-level MarTech leaders or higher. This assembly offers an invaluable platform for you to connect with peers across organisations and industries, exchanging experiences and ideas on the challenges you have faced or are preparing to overcome.

We will delve into 5 theme fields:

MarTech Trends : AI in MarTech, GenAI & Storytelling, Marketing Adoption Hurdle, Future of Work, Global & Region-Specific MarTech Intersection, Digital Transformation with AI revolution, Social Media Marketing, Marketing Metrics

Check out the full topic list here: https://themartechsummit.com/singapore#topics

With over 50 speakers representing industry-leading companies, including Wise, Abbott, Esplanade, DirectAsia Insurance, Mondelēz International, Bayer, FM Global, Ola Chat, Flywire, Alta Group, DBS Bank & MORE!

Check out the Speaker Line-up here!

Why Attend?

In April, The MarTech Summit Asia highlights these features:

We are looking forward to meeting you in Singapore on 23 & 24 April 2024!

Check our 2023 Highlights

The MarTech Summit Asia is hosted by BEETc, an event company specialised in bringing together Senior Level Thought-Leadership Conferences, internationally.

SOURCE BEETc