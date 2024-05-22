Launching | The MarTech Summit Hong Kong, taking place on 9 July 2024

Levelling Up With High-Performance & Sleeker MarTech

HONG KONG, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MarTech Summit Hong Kong is taking place on 9 July 2024 at Grand Ballroom, Kowloon Shangri-La.

In today's dynamic landscape, upgrading to high-performance MarTech solutions is crucial for success. As we gear up for The MarTech Summit Hong Kong, we're thrilled to announce a fresh speaker lineup and an agenda packed with engaged panel discussions, fireside chats, keynote presentations, and more!

The MarTech Summit Hong Kong | 9 July 2024

With 85% attendance from senior leadership, including C-suite executives, department heads, directors, and others, you're guaranteed unparalleled opportunities to learn and network with industry leaders.

This marks our third consecutive year hosting the event in Hong Kong, demonstrating our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering invaluable connections in this vibrant city.

You can personalise your agenda with the most relevant topics and valuable groups to exchange insights. The sessions are delivered in various formats: Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, Interactive Roundtables, and Networking Sessions.

What Will We Talk About?

The MarTech Summit Hong Kong 2024 is filled with dynamic discussions, such as Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions, Interactive Roundtables, and plentiful Networking opportunities!

This assembly offers an invaluable platform for you to connect with peers across organisations and industries, exchanging experiences and ideas on the challenges you have faced or are preparing to overcome.

We will delve into all the hottest topics:

Data-Driven Marketing: First-Party Data, Customer Data Platforms, Data Democratisation, Actionable Data Insights & Data Privacy in a Cookieless World.

First-Party Data, Customer Data Platforms, Data Democratisation, Actionable Data Insights & Data Privacy in a Cookieless World. Customer Experience & Engagement: Personalisation, Customer & Brand Loyalty, Omnichannel Engagement, Digital Experience Led Growth & Customer Lifetime Value.

Personalisation, Customer & Brand Loyalty, Omnichannel Engagement, Digital Experience Led Growth & Customer Lifetime Value. Emerging Marketing Technologies: Location-Based Experience, Influencer Marketing Tools, Future of Work for Marketing Teams, Digital Work Management & Digital Transformation Amid AI Revolution.

Location-Based Experience, Influencer Marketing Tools, Future of Work for Marketing Teams, Digital Work Management & Digital Transformation Amid AI Revolution. Breakout Roundtables: Deep dive into Customer Retention, Ads Verification & Consumer Intelligence.

With over 30 speakers representing industry-leading companies, including Prudential, Bonhams, Jardine Restaurant Group, Schneider Electric, CFA Institute, Hilti, Cigna, HK Express, Marriott International, Publicis Media & MORE!

Check out the Speaker Line-up here!

We are looking forward to meeting you in Hong Kong on 9 July 2024!

Check our 2023 Highlights

The MarTech Summit Asia is hosted by BEETc, an event company specialised in bringing together Senior Level Thought-Leadership Conferences, internationally.

SOURCE BEETc; The MarTech Summit