Launching Exclusively at JB Hi-Fi: HOVERAir X1--Australia's New Gateway to Advanced Aerial Photography

Pocket-sized, autonomous HOVERAir X1 camera drone available for the first time in Australian retail, exclusively at JB Hi-Fi

SYDNEY, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Today, May 23, Australian consumers can purchase the HOVERAir X1, a controller-free, pocket-sized camera drone with its exclusive retail partner, JB Hi-Fi, online and in selected stores nationwide.

The HOVERAir X1 is designed for ease of use and portability, equipped with a 2.7K camera that launches quickly to capture high-quality photos and videos. The drone features a unique cage-like structure for safety and includes autonomous flight modes for versatile shooting, such as Side Track and gesture-based Smart Controls. The HOVERAir X1 is priced at AUD $649 for the combo package.

"We are excited to introduce the HOVERAir X1 to the Australian market through our exclusive partnership with JB Hi-Fi. This launch marks a significant milestone in making advanced aerial photography technology accessible to everyone. Designed by Zero Zero Robotics, the makers of the HOVERAir X1, this drone combines ease of use with powerful capabilities to capture life's moments with simplicity and clarity. We believe this product will not only meet but exceed the expectations of Australian consumers, who appreciate innovation and quality in their tech gadgets." — Emily Wang, COO of Zero Zero Robotics.

"Partnering with JB Hi-Fi aligns with our commitment to bring our Australian customers a more convenient shopping experience," said Anthony Fredella, Channel Sales Manager - ANZ of Zero Zero Robotics. "We are proud to have JB Hi-Fi as our exclusive retail partner for the HOVERAir X1, making sophisticated aerial photography accessible to more Australians."

Designed for simplicity and safety, the HOVERAir X1 can be operated without prior experience, making it ideal for capturing everything from personal moments to professional-quality indoor group shots without disturbing noise, thanks to its noise-filtering technology.

The availability of HOVERAir X1 through JB Hi-Fi is a significant development for photography enthusiasts looking to explore new creative possibilities. The device is available for purchase and pickup at Selected JB Hi-Fi locations from May 23.

