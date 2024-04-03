LAYER Secures Exclusive Licensing Agreement for 'MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD' in Asia

- Following the exclusive licensing agreement, negotiations are underway with companies in various countries for local exclusive distribution rights.

- Utilizes the 'One-Company Strategy' as a critical keyword in the global licensing business... Plans to open overseas pop-up stores within the year.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAYER (CEO Shin Chan-ho) has officially announced the completion of an exclusive licensing agreement in Asia for its fashion brand MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD.

The flagship store 'Villa de Marithé' opened in Hannam-dong, Seoul, in December 2023

Launched in 1972 by the designer couple Marithé Bachellerie and François Girbaud, MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD is a French brand that has garnered global acclaim for its innovative collections based on denim. In South Korea, the brand underwent a comprehensive rebranding in 2019 in partnership with LAYER, introducing a refreshed MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD that blends the brand's unique heritage with a modern sensibility. This rebranding has led to remarkable growth, achieving sales of KRW 100 billion (USD 74 million) in 2023 and the opening of 61 offline stores nationwide.

MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD has become one of the most talked-about brands in the Korean fashion industry, sparking significant interest in the Asian market, where K-pop and K-fashion are fervently embraced. Amid a flurry of interest from local businesses eager for the brand's global expansion, LAYER has secured exclusive licensing rights for Asia and has officially stated its position.

CEO Shin Chan-ho of LAYER remarked, "By leveraging the 'One-Company Strategy,' which has recently emerged as a critical keyword in the global licensing business, MARITHÉ FRANÇOIS GIRBAUD's headquarters in France and LAYER will join forces as one team to enter the international market. We are confident of success globally, anticipating that the synergy between the extensive archives of the French headquarters and LAYER's unique expertise, honed through its success in the demanding Korean market, will be highly effective."

LAYER is poised for a global leap, initially targeting high-demand markets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and is currently in negotiations with local importers and distributors for exclusive sales rights. Ahead of full-scale sales, the brand plans to meet Asian customers, starting with pop-up stores by the end of the year.

SOURCE LAYER