Lazada Partners With Alibaba's Taobao to Launch Dedicated Fashion Channel in Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia, today announced its partnership with Alibaba's eCommerce platform Taobao to launch a dedicated Taobao Fashion channel in Singapore and Malaysia. Prominently featured on the Lazada App homepage, this new fashion channel offers style-conscious shoppers a brand-new destination for trendy and affordable apparels. Going forward, Lazada has plans to incorporate more lifestyle products in this channel to further diversify its offerings.

Users in Singapore and Malaysia can access Taobao Fashion through a dedicated channel on the Lazada app.

The Taobao Fashion channel boasts an extensive selection of over 6 million products curated from top Taobao merchants. These products can be checked out with LazCoins to enjoy even greater savings and additional discounts.

To celebrate the launch, Lazada is introducing exclusive promotions such as "Buy 3, Get 20% Off" deals, and 7-day and 15-day hassle-free return with flexible pickup and drop-off options for customer's convenience in Singapore and Malaysia respectively. In addition, TaoFashion Day campaign takes place every Saturday where shoppers can explore more than 35,000 new listings at 70 per cent discount, delivering unparalleled access to the latest fashion trends.

To enhance the experience, Lazada is offering free international air shipping, ensuring that purchases are delivered as fast as 5 working days. With orders processed and shipped in under 48 hours through international air freight, Lazada guarantees fast and reliable delivery for customers in Singapore and Malaysia.

"Shoppers today are increasingly savvy and globalised, constantly seeking more unique and diverse fashion offerings to refresh their wardrobes," said Jason Chen, Chief Business Officer, Lazada Group. "This partnership with Taobao strengthens our ability to leverage Alibaba's eCommerce synergies, delivering unmatched variety and value to our customers. Our goal is to make fashion accessible and inclusive, allowing shoppers to express their style confidently without compromising on price."

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 12 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

