Lazada's AI-Powered 12.12 All Out Sale Generated US$483 Million in Savings for Shoppers in Southeast Asia

12.12's #LazzieChatHunt campaign saw 6 million AI engagements for LazCash and LazRewards redemption - more than double that of 11.11.

A 46% increase in proactive AI interactions as shoppers seek to uncover best deals and obtain personalized recommendations

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform, today announced the successful conclusion of its 12.12 All Out Sale, marking the final mega sale event of the year. This year's sale was powered by Lazada's latest suite of GenAI in-app features, launched in late October, which aims to transform the shopping experience and drove significant engagement across the region.

This 12.12, consumers are not only engaging with Lazada's AI features, but also checking out based on smart recommendations, try-ons, AI-generated models and more. The #LazzieChatHunt campaign — which rewarded shoppers with LazCash or LazRewards for entering promotional codes via the Message+ chat — resulted in 76% increase in unique visitors and 6 million AI engagements, more than double that of 11.11's.

Lazada also saw a 46% rise in proactive interactions with its AI-powered virtual assistant, AI Lazzie, during the 12.12. Among these proactive interactions, over 15% actively interacted with AI Lazzie to uncover the best deals and receive personalized product recommendations.

Since the launch of Lazada's new GenAI features, AI Lazzie has played a central role in campaign mechanism by gamifying voucher collection. Shoppers can now input unique codes to unlock exclusive vouchers, LazRewards, or LazCash daily, with some users able to redeem rewards up to three times a day, depending on their engagement levels.

Lazada's recent Artificial Intelligence Adoption in eCommerce in Southeast Asia whitepaper shows that consumer trust in AI-powered platforms is exceedingly high. Findings revealed that:

92% of respondents rely on AI for personalized product recommendations ,

of respondents rely on AI for , 90% use AI-generated product summaries , and

use AI-generated , and 88% make purchasing decisions based on AI-driven content.

Lazada's suite of GenAI features includes:

AI Lazzie : an AI-powered personal shopping assistant for tailored recommendations and seamless support,

: an AI-powered personal shopping assistant for tailored recommendations and seamless support, Smart Recommendations : curated product suggestions based on user preferences,

: curated product suggestions based on user preferences, AI-Generated Product Information : accurate, engaging product details, and

: accurate, engaging product details, and AI-Generated Models: virtual tools to enhance product visualization.

These new AI features also leveraged Alibaba's newly improved AI translation tool, Marco MT, to address language localization challenges in Southeast Asia's diverse markets. Built on Alibaba's proprietary large language model Qwen, Marco MT ensures sellers can create accurate, localized product pages by interpreting cultural nuances and industry-specific terms for their target markets.

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 12 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

