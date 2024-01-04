Lazarus Proudly Sponsors Cayman Islands National Men's Rugby 7s Team

SYDNEY and GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazarus Capital Partners™ ("Lazarus") and the Cayman Islands National Men's 7s Rugby Program ("Cayman National 7s") have officially announced a new corporate sponsorship for the upcoming 2024 season.

Dale Klynhout, founder and Managing Director of Lazarus and Blake Egelton, Cayman National 7s Co-Captain and 2022 CRFU Heineken Men’s Player of the Year. Sydney, Australia.

Lazarus is an award-winning prime brokerage and custody services provider for global asset managers, with its head office based in Sydney, Australia. Institutional clients are provided with integrated capabilities extending across outsourced trading and execution, financing, custody and other asset servicing solutions across global capital markets.

"The Lazarus sponsorship represents our inaugural year partnering with rugby union in the Cayman Islands and the wider Cayman Islands community. With the Cayman Islands being a global leading centre for hedge fund managers and the asset management industry, it is important for us to give back to our clients through an initiative that they can resonate with, and support – being sailing and rugby," says Dale Klynhout, founder and Managing Director of Lazarus.

The Cayman National 7s is the national rugby 7s program of the Cayman Islands Rugby Football Union ("CRFU"), which is the governing body of rugby union in the Cayman Islands and a full member of World Rugby and Rugby Americas North ("RAN"). Each season, the Cayman National 7s team compete in the RAN sevens tournament against the best nations in North America, including U.S.A, Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, and Trinidad and Tobago, amongst others. The RAN tournaments also double as qualifying tournaments for the Rugby 7s World Cup, Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games in qualifying years.

"The Cayman National 7s is delighted to secure Lazarus as a corporate partner for the upcoming 2024 season. Without the support of our key partnerships, the Cayman National 7s simply would not exist, let alone be able to show off the talent of our squad, including a number of young Caymanians coming through the ranks, on the world stage. We are extremely excited for the upcoming 2024 schedule, made possible with Lazarus' support, and we hope emulate Lazarus' success on the pitch during this season," commented Oliver Brown, coach of the Cayman National 7s.

The decision for Lazarus to sponsor the Cayman National 7s is rooted in Lazarus' commitment to fostering excellence, teamwork, and community engagement. By aligning with the Cayman National 7s, Lazarus aims to contribute to the growth and development of the sport in the Cayman Islands and the North American region.

As the team sets its sights on future tournaments, both the Cayman National 7s and Lazarus are excited to elevate the profile of Cayman rugby in the region, and to showcase the locally based talent on the global stage. Upcoming tournaments for 2024 season which the wider Lazarus and Cayman communities can look forward to include: the 2024 Tropical Rugby 7s tournament in Tampa, Florida; 2024 Surfin' 7s tournament in Miramar, South Florida (defending their title); CRFU Invitational Open, Cayman Islands; and annual RAN7s tournament.

Across the Americas, and globally, Lazarus was awarded 2022 winner for Prime Brokerage Best Provider – Small Cap Clients at the Global Custodian Industry Leader Awards in New York and has recently featured on Fintech TV's media desk on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in November 2023 which can be viewed by clicking here.

