LE SSERAFIM's Charm Hits Taiwan: 2024 TTV SUPER STAR Online Viewership Totals Reach 4.15 Million

TAIPEI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV)'s New Year's Eve television special 2024 TTV SUPER STAR reported impressive viewership after the Lunar New Year. The TV audience in Taiwan exceeded 3.254 million people, while online viewership reached an astonishing 4.15 million! The popular South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM captivated audiences, with their first stage appearance attracting 1.035 million viewers in Taiwan alone, marking the highest viewership segment of the program! LE SSERAFIM's spectacular performance clips also set a record on online platforms, with 1.26 million views!

LE SSERAFIM Visited the 2024 TTV SUPER STAR / Photo: TTV

The 2024 TTV SUPER STAR is an annual event that invites famous Chines-language singers and international superstars to perform in turns. They were divided into red and white teams to compete, accompanying the global audience in welcoming the New Year. This year, the charm of LE SSERAFIM swept through Taiwan, making many Taiwanese FEARNOTs (the official fan name) look forward with great anticipation. Before taking the stage, LE SSERAFIM accepted an interview with the program and stated: "It's our first time at the TTV SUPER STAR, and we are very happy to perform. We have also prepared a cool performance to show you all." When LE SSERAFIM took to the stage and first accepted the host's interview, there were 1.035 million viewers in Taiwan tuned in. After six hours of back-to-back performances by the red and white teams, LE SSERAFIM closed the show with their hit medley "Perfect Night," "UNFORGIVEN," "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife," drawing a large number of fans from home and abroad to watch, with a total of 1.26 million views on online platforms.

The 2024 TTV SUPER STAR saw the victory of the White Team, led by Yoga Lin. As confetti sprayed on stage, it was accompanied by the sound of firecrackers. The 2024 TTV SUPER STAR welcomed the Year of the Dragon with viewers around the world. Now in its 15th year, Lulu Huang, who hosted the show for the first time, joyfully stated: "I want to thank all the viewers for their support once again. After all, there are many show choices during the New Year, and I am very grateful to every artist who went all out to bring us a wonderful performance."

For more show clips, please visit the 2024 TTV SUPER STAR Show's official YouTube channel:

