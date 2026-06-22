Lead Intelligent Unveils "Extreme Intelligent Manufacturing" Solutions at The Battery Show Europe 2026

WUXI, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 9 to 11, The Battery Show Europe 2026 was held at Messe Stuttgart, Germany. At the heart of European automotive and manufacturing industry, Lead Intelligent - a global leader in intelligent manufacturing turnkey solutions for new energy industry - made a high-profile appearance.

Lead Intelligent at The Battery Show Europe 2026

At the exhibition, Lead Intelligent not only presented its comprehensive portfolio of equipment covering the entire battery lifecycle, but also unveiled its "Extreme Intelligent Manufacturing" solutions designed for next-generation battery technologies. These integrated solutions address the evolving needs of solid-state batteries, large-scale energy storage systems, intelligent vehicles, and smart logistics, demonstrating how Chinese advanced manufacturing equipment is accelerating the mass production of next-generation battery.

A Systematic Deployment for Next-Generation Battery Technologies

Amid the new wave of technological iteration, solid-state batteries are becoming the focal point of the industry. To support the industrialization of all-solid-state batteries, Lead Intelligent showcased its latest portfolio of core production equipment, including dry mixing and coating, wet slurry coating, lithium vacuum deposition, composite transfer printing, stacking, and isostatic pressing technologies. Together, these solutions provide a complete pathway from R&D validation to large-scale manufacturing, helping accelerate the commercialization of next-generation battery technologies.

To address the rapid expansion of the energy storage market and the growing demand for higher-capacity cells, Lead Intelligent also introduced its large-scale energy storage manufacturing solution. Compatible with cell capacities ranging from 314Ah to over 1000Ah, the solution features integrated process design and multiple energy-efficiency measures. The production line achieves equipment utilization rates exceeding 80% and overall yield rates above 96%, significantly outperforming industry averages and providing a highly cost-effective manufacturing foundation for large-scale energy storage deployment.

From System Integration to Intelligent Factory Operation

A key highlight of the exhibition was Lead Intelligent's comprehensive module, PACK, and CTP production solutions for power and energy storage batteries. Covering critical manufacturing stages from battery assembly to system integration, these solutions leverage highly flexible production line architectures and advanced equipment integration capabilities. The result is a manufacturing platform capable of supporting multiple technology routes and product configurations while delivering both high productivity and exceptional precision.

Lead Intelligent also showcased its intelligent logistics solution, featuring AS/RS automated storage and retrieval systems, manufacturing logistics scheduling systems, distribution center management systems, and integrated software platforms. Through seamless coordination between software and hardware, the solution enables end-to-end connectivity from warehousing to production, helping manufacturers achieve greater operational efficiency and smarter factory management.

Over the three-day event, Lead Intelligent's booth attracted industry professionals and partners from multiple countries and regions around the world. Discussions focused on battery technology roadmaps, production line upgrades, and emerging intelligent manufacturing trends. These valuable face-to-face exchanges strengthened industry collaboration and laid a solid foundation for future partnerships.

From pioneering individual equipment innovations to delivering fully integrated production systems, and from enhancing manufacturing capabilities to enabling value-chain-wide collaboration, Lead Intelligent continues to advance the evolution of intelligent manufacturing for new energy industry. Looking ahead, the company will remain committed to technological innovation and work alongside global partners to build a more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable future for battery manufacturing.

SOURCE Lead Intelligent