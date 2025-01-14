Leadership change fuels Busways' strategic ambitions

SYDNEY, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Busways, the largest Australian-owned bus operator, has appointed Will O'Neill as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Mr O'Neill steps up to the helm after a decade of strong leadership at Busways, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Commercial Officer, and with 30 years' commercial and financial experience.

He succeeds Byron Rowe, grandson of founder Dick Rowe, who moves to Executive Chair of the Busways Board after seven transformative years as Managing Director of the 82-year-old company. Under Mr Rowe's leadership, Busways doubled in size, solidifying its position as the largest Australian-owned bus operator, successfully navigating expansions and challenging times.

Mr Rowe explains that the shift ensures Busways is primed for long-term success.

"This transition is all about strengthening Busways and setting us up for what's next. We've got a strong team at Busways and a clear plan in place," Mr Rowe says.

"As Executive Chair, I will concentrate on strategic projects and long-term growth initiatives, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service and value for government and communities."

"Having worked alongside Will for over a decade, I'm fully confident in his ability to lead Busways with the same dedication and drive we've always shared," he says.

"His commitment and insight make him a natural fit for the role, he'll keep our dedicated team moving forward with strength and purpose."

Mr O'Neill says he looks forward to focusing on leading the business and preparing Busways for growth opportunities.

"At the heart of my new responsibility as CEO is doing justice to the legacy that has been built in this business, together with guiding our continued development and growth to set up for the next generation of leaders" Mr O'Neill said.

A key part of that is developing and retaining good people, he says.

"As a service business, our people are the key to our success. We work hard to provide our people with the environment they need to succeed. This is a great business, with great people."

"This is why Busways is an Australian success story. In the 1970's there were approximately 40 private bus operators in the Sydney metro area, the most challenging and competitive market in Australia. Today, there is only one – Busways – and we serve 20% of the market.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead such a wonderful organisation and I am excited about continuing to deliver for our clients and customers as we continue to grow."

Will O'Neill brings over 30 years of expertise in senior executive leadership, corporate finance, and strategic planning, including leadership roles at KPMG and other advisory firms. He has led or advised on complex, high-impact projects, advising governments and corporations in a range of industries.

This leadership change marks a natural progression in Busways' journey as the company continues to expand its footprint and lead innovation in public transport services.

