Leading Dining-and-Bar Brand COMMUNE Makes Hong Kong Debut with All-Day Concept

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMMUNE, an all-day dining-and-bar brand, has officially entered the Hong Kong market with the opening of its first location at Lee Garden Three in Causeway Bay.

The opening marks an important step in COMMUNE's expansion into international markets. It introduces its all-day operating model to Hong Kong, extending the dining and social experience from daytime meals through to evening drinks.

A Decade of Growth Built on the All-Day Dining-and-Bar Model

Over the past decade, COMMUNE has developed its business around evolving urban dining and social needs. Its all-day model combines food, beverages, space and ambience within a single venue, allowing customer occasions to transition naturally from daytime dining to evening socialising.

Supported by this model, COMMUNE ranked first among dining-and-bar brands in China for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. In 2024, the brand held an approximately 7.8% market share, roughly twice the combined share of the second- and third-largest players.

The brand's market position has also been reflected in the continued expansion of its store network. To date, COMMUNE has established a presence in more than 40 cities across China and operates over 120 directly managed dining-and-bar venues.

Its growth from a single location to a network of more than 100 stores has not only strengthened COMMUNE's brand recognition, but also demonstrated the potential of its all-day operating model across different cities and major commercial districts.

Extending the Use of Space Beyond Traditional Dining Hours

Founded in 2016, COMMUNE is positioned as an all-day dining-and-bar brand that brings together food, beverages and social spaces.

Unlike conventional restaurants or bars built around a single dining or drinking occasion, COMMUNE places ambience at the centre of its customer experience.

At its first Hong Kong location in Causeway Bay, an open street-facing design connects the venue with the surrounding neighbourhood, while warm, understated interiors create a comfortable setting for different occasions, ranging from everyday dining and business meetings to casual gatherings with friends.

The space is designed to evolve throughout the day. Lunchtime accommodates casual and business dining, followed by afternoon tea, while lighting and music shift as evening approaches to create a more social dining-and-drinks environment.

Rather than simply extending opening hours, the all-day model brings different consumer occasions into the same venue. By broadening customer touchpoints throughout the day, COMMUNE aims to improve the utilisation of its physical space and establish a more diversified operating model than that of a traditional restaurant or bar.

With a vision of making relaxed social gatherings part of everyday life, COMMUNE seeks to create spaces where people can connect naturally over food and drinks. To mark the Hong Kong opening, the brand also introduced a selection of Hong Kong-exclusive food and beverage offerings.

Hong Kong as a New Starting Point for International Expansion

Hong Kong brings together a highly international consumer base and a market where dining, business, retail and nightlife are closely interconnected. Its fast-paced working environment and diverse social habits create demand for venues capable of serving different occasions across multiple dayparts.

COMMUNE's decision to enter Hong Kong reflects the alignment between its all-day operating model and the city's urban lifestyle.

Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong's established commercial and lifestyle districts, offers a mature consumer market and diverse customer base, providing an important environment in which COMMUNE can further test the potential of its operating model in an international city.

Looking ahead, COMMUNE plans to use its first Hong Kong location as a starting point to deepen its understanding of the local market while further expanding its presence in major commercial districts.

The Causeway Bay opening represents the beginning of the brand's Hong Kong development. COMMUNE has identified several key commercial districts for future expansion, with additional locations expected to open as it gradually builds out its local network.

SOURCE COMMUNE幻師