Leading Indonesian digital bank, Jenius chooses Perx to transform its customer engagement strategy

The bank's new loyalty engagement strategy aims to drive maximum customer lifetime value through rewarding loyalty experiences, instant gratification, and gamified customer interactions

The collaboration will enable Jenius from Bank BTPN to boost customer engagement with Perx Loyalty Engagement Platform

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank BTPN Tbk (Bank BTPN) is spearheading the bank's mobile-led consumer banking services with its flagship Jenius, as pioneer of digital banking in Indonesia.

Jenius has partnered with Perx Technologies to transform traditional banking experiences that are purely driven by needs and wants to a fun and game-like experience.

By introducing the concepts of gamification and instant gratification into every day personal banking experiences the Perx Loyalty Engagement Platform and Jenius aim to transform and uplift the quintessential thought relationship a consumer has with his or her lifestyle banking needs.

With a diverse array of rewarding experiences, gamified savings milestones and a personalized loyalty program that keeps rewarding customers for their every action, Jenius aims at driving positive behavioral hacks into the community such as building a nest egg or better managing impulsive spending habits with full transparency.

Moving away from existing as 'just another digital bank' and transforming into a financial solution for the digital savvy audience Jenius aims to engage its customers beyond their regular banking needs by becoming an enabler to the lifestyle choices its customers make daily.

At the core of this partnership lies the goal to drive maximum customer lifetime value through a dynamic and rewarding loyalty program, mobile customer journeys studded with instant gratification and gamification allowing the bank to nudge and influence positive customer behavior.

Driving this customer experience focused personal banking model is an engagement strategy that is continuous and non-transactional. Powering this strategy through the various mobile-first services Jenius offers is the Perx Loyalty Engagement Platform.

"As a digital native bank, the app experience is paramount to Jenius' success. By collaborating with Perx, we are able to leverage innovative technology to provide a fun, personalized, and rewarding experience across all customer touchpoints throughout their entire customer journey. This is essential to create retention, engagement, and customer-first service experience - which is ultimately what sets us apart from others in the industry," said Febri Rusli, Digital Banking Product & Innovation Head at Bank BTPN.

"In the experience economy, digitally savvy consumers expect personalized and meaningful interactions that keep them excited enough to return. We are delighted to deliver these 'Aha moments' in every customer journey a Jenius customer will experience going forward. We are thrilled to partner with Bank BTPN to create and deliver an engaging customer experience for everyone served by Jenius in Indonesia." said Anna Gong, Founder and CEO, Perx Technologies.

"Jenius is embarking on one of the most exciting customer experience transformation projects I have seen and delighted that Jenius chose to partner with Perx." said Jovin Shen, Global Sales Director at Perx Technologies.

About Perx

Perx is the world's first intelligent and autonomous solution for customer engagement and loyalty. Powered by AI and data-driven insights, the Perx Connect+TM Loyalty Engagement Platform enables brands to engage customers in ways that are both deeply meaningful and monetizable. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform synergizes gamification, behavioral science, and advanced engagement mechanics to support brands in elevating customer actions and interactions using data-driven experiences.

By designing customized, incentive-driven journeys, Perx Technologies simplifies customer acquisition, activation, monetization, and growth, cultivating enduring loyalty and remarkable user experiences, and solidifying its position as an industry trailblazer. The API-first platform enables businesses to focus on use cases and creative engagements across a brand's disparate marketing technology stack in a matter of minutes.

About Bank BTPN

PT Bank BTPN Tbk (Bank BTPN) is a foreign exchange bank and is a merger between PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN) and PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia (SMBCI) in February 2019. Bank BTPN serves various segments in the banking industry, from retail to corporate customers, including retirees, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) and productive underprivileged communities; the consuming class segment; and the corporate segment. Bank BTPN provides the services through business units, such as BTPN Sinaya—a business unit for wealth management, BTPN Purna Bakti—a business serving retirees, BTPN Micro Business—a business unit serving microbusinesses, BTPN Business Banking—a business serving small- and medium-sized enterprises, Jenius—a digital banking platform serving the consuming class segment, and the corporate business unit, which serves national, multinational, and Japanese companies. Bank BTPN also has a subsidiary, namely PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk, which focuses on serving productive underprivileged customers. Bank BTPN also regularly provides training sessions and information for customers through the Daya Program—a sustainable and measurable empowerment program—to improve customers' capacity so they can grow and have a chance to live better.

