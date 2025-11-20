Leading Industry Transformation | Anyuan Mold Cooperates with UnionTech to Deepen Metal 3D Printing Footwear Mold Field

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyuan Mold, a well-known mold manufacturer in China, empowers footwear mold industry with metal additive manufacturing technology by introducing UnionTech's Fuees430 four-laser metal 3D printer, breaking through the pain points of traditional footwear mold production with cutting-edge technology to achieve efficient customized delivery.

Since its establishment in 2020, Anyuan Mold has always focused on intensive cultivation in the segmented field of footwear molds and established technological innovation as its core competitiveness. The pain points of traditional footwear mold production, such as long production cycle, high modification cost and insufficient design flexibility, have become increasingly prominent, which has also made Anyuan Mold more determined to lay out cutting-edge technologies.

In the selection process of metal 3D printing technology, Anyuan Mold conducted a year of market research and equipment testing, and finally chose to cooperate with UnionTech, purchasing two four-laser metal 3D printers-Fuees430. Behind this decision are multi-dimensional prudent considerations.

From the perspective of market demand orientation, downstream leading footwear enterprises have put forward higher requirements for the production cycle and customization capacity of footwear molds. UnionTech's profound technical precipitation and rich cases in the footwear 3D printing field have made it a key research object of Anyuan Mold.

Equipment performance and stability are another core factor considered by Anyuan Mold. After multiple rounds of testing, the continuous operation stability and product qualification rate of Fuees430,the four-laser metal 3D printer independently developed by UnionTech, have reached the industry-leading level, completely eliminating Anyuan Mold's concerns about the application of new technologies.

In addition, the professionalism of after-sales service has also become an important driving force for the cooperation. UnionTech's good reputation accumulated in the industry, as well as its "one-to-one" technical support and fast-response after-sales maintenance services, have made Anyuan Mold feel full of cooperation sincerity.

The strategic cooperation between Anyuan Mold and UnionTech is a vivid example of technological innovation and industrial collaboration in the footwear mold industry.

In the future, we're looking forward to Anyuan Mold and UnionTech continuing to deepen cooperation, exploring more possibilities in the metal 3D printed footwear mold field, jointly promoting the high-quality development of China's footwear mold industry, and allowing "Intelligent Manufacturing of China" to shine more brightly in the global high-end manufacturing field.

SOURCE UnionTech