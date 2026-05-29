Leading Korean Digital Contents Companies Target Global Market at CommunicAsia 2026 K-Digital Contents Pavilion

SINGAPORE and JINCHEON, South Korea, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), a government-affiliated agency under Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, will present the K-Digital Contents Pavilion at ATxSG CommunicAsia 2026, introducing seven promising Korean digital content companies to the global and ASEAN markets.

The pavilion highlights Korea's growing capabilities in digital content and next-generation ICT, with solutions spanning Emotion AI, AI-powered language technology, clinical trial intelligence, digital transformation, EdTech and XR content, industrial AI digital twins, and AI security. Through this initiative, NIPA aims to help Korean companies build international partnerships, identify regional business opportunities, and support the wider expansion of Korea's digital content ecosystem.

The seven selected companies represent a diverse cross-section of Korea's digital innovation.

HiStranger, Inc. is a deep-tech company developing Emotion AI solutions that analyze signals such as EEG, PPG, facial expressions, and gaze data to measure audience emotion, empathy, and engagement across media, gaming, advertising, and education.

Flitto Inc. provides AI language data and translation solutions, including high-quality data refinement, AI model development, and real-time interpretation services that support seamless multilingual communication for global businesses.

MEDIAIPLUS, Inc. offers AI-powered clinical trial intelligence platforms that help biotech, pharmaceutical, and MedTech companies improve trial planning and CRO matching through large-scale clinical trial and CRO databases.

I-ON COMMUNICATIONS delivers Digital Transformation and AI Transformation solutions based on its long-standing expertise in content management systems, enterprise digital platforms, and scalable digital services.

GLOBEPOINT is an EdTech company integrating AI and XR technologies to create immersive learning platforms and metaverse-based educational content that enables users to create and learn through interactive digital environments.

SERDIC provides a hybrid SaaS-based AI digital twin platform for industrial DX and AX, combining vision AI, AIoT sensing, simulation, predictive analytics, and AI copilots to support safer and more efficient industrial operations.

NSHC Inc supports secure AI adoption through AI agent security consulting, AI red teaming, and customized security training programs for enterprises and government organizations.

By bringing these companies together at CommunicAsia 2026, NIPA seeks to connect Korea's digital content innovators with enterprises, institutions, investors, and technology partners across Singapore and the broader ASEAN region.

SOURCE National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA)