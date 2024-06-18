Leading the Digital Revolution for Health: European Wellness and QBeep Launches Groundbreaking "SmartMFDealers" App

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) and QBeep Intelligent Systems Sdn Bhd (QBeep) have officially launched their game-changing "SmartMFDealers" (SMFD) mobile application – a partnership set to mark a new chapter in delivering quality health, beauty, and wellness solutions globally.

European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) and QBeep Intelligent Systems Sdn Bhd (QBeep) have officially launched their game-changing “SmartMFDealers” (SMFD) mobile application

Developed to meet rising global demand for holistic health products and leverage a rapidly changing digital landscape, SMFD is set to elevate EWBG's digital infrastructure by providing a cutting-edge platform for the biomedical giant's exclusive dealers and distributors.

Among other features, the app will allow for a seamless experience in browsing products across all brands affiliated with EWBG including MF3, MF Plus, and LABRMS, provide detailed product information through videos and e-brochures, and give users a streamlined ordering, paying, and monitoring process – anytime, anywhere in the world. Future enhancements will include world-first features that will further innovate the mobile app.

Plans were set in motion back in February of this year, when EWBG via its subsidiary EW Global (EWG) awarded a 5-year contract to QBeep to fully develop and maintain the app.

The app's official launch and Go-Live ceremony, held at the European Wellness Centre in scenic Kota Kinabalu, was attended by representatives from both companies, including leaders, scientists, doctors, engineers, and key stakeholders – symbolizing the coming together of minds in a brilliant joint effort to revolutionize the digital health and wellness sector.

Among those in attendance were EWBG's Chairman Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan and members of its Medical Advisory Board, local and global Sales Leaders of MF3, MF Plus and LABRMS, and EWG's Director Alvin Pang, while QBeep's delegation included CEO Francis Chung, Shareholder Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Michelle Wong, CTO Dr. Brendan Khoo, and Project Specialist Manager Soon Peei Yeek.

"We are setting a new milestone in the biomedical sector as a whole," said Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan.

For Prof. Dr. Mike Chan, the mastermind behind EWBG's global success and a pioneer in regenerative medicine and stem cell research since the 1980s, it was clear that this app signified another step towards innovation.

Starting in Malaysia, the app will be available on Google Play and Apple Store this June 2024 – with global availability to follow in the coming months.

About QBeep Intelligent Systems Sdn Bhd(1406224-P)

https://qbeep.com/

About EW Global Sdn Bhd

https://ewglobal.eu/

About EW Biomedical Group

https://european-wellness.eu/

SOURCE EWBG