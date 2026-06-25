Free Vouchers Worth Up to HK$1,000, 5x Weekend Points, and Flash Deals Delivering Up to 100% Cashback on Dining, Shopping & Fun

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer heat takes over the city, Wan Chai's Lee Tung Avenue is set to launch the "Summer Triple Rewards" campaign from 1 July to 30 August 2026, bringing guests an array of unexpected surprises and privileges. During the campaign, Lee Tung Avenue members can claim a total of up to HK$1,000 in weekend dining and shopping vouchers – with zero minimum spend required. The first batch of vouchers will be available for redemption starting 26 June. Gather your family and friends, mark your calendars, and get ready to seize these sizzling summer offers!

Lee Tung Avenue Ignites Summer with “Summer Triple Rewards”

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The vouchers are valid at over 20 popular merchants across Lee Tung Avenue, covering beauty, fashion, electronics, dining, lifestyle products, and more. Whether you're stocking up on skincare, refreshing your summer wardrobe, upgrading home gadgets, or enjoying a gourmet feast with friends, these extra perks make every visit more rewarding – truly a "one-pass for eat, shop, play, and fun." This is set to be the city's must-visit shopping and leisure destination this summer.

Lee Tung Avenue is also rolling out two major bonus programmes – "Weekend 5X Points Reward" and "Flash Super‑Value Vouchers" – to elevate the shopping experience. Members spending HK$100 or more on weekends will earn 5X loyalty points, while flash vouchers can be redeemed for as little as 500 points for a HK$100 cash voucher at selected popular merchants. Combined with the weekend spending rewards, this translates to an effective 100% cashback – making every dollar spent go further. This summer, invite your loved ones to dive into this all‑encompassing feast of dining, shopping, and entertainment, and enjoy a truly rewarding getaway.

Reward 1: Weekend Voucher Giveaway – Redeem 5 Days Before Use, 10 Phases in Total

Lee Tung Avenue brings scorching‑hot offers to the city, kicking off the "Summer Triple Rewards" from 1 July. During the campaign, members can join the "Weekend Voucher Giveaway" with no purchase required – simply redeem one HK$50 dining voucher and one HK$50 shopping voucher via the Lee Tung Avenue mobile app. Each member can claim these vouchers in every redemption phase, totalling up to HK$1,000 in value over the entire campaign period – delivering an unparalleled shopping and dining experience.

Vouchers are released in 10 phases, each with 500 quotas on a first‑come, first‑served basis while stocks last. Members can redeem e‑vouchers via the app starting five days prior to the usage period The first redemption round opens on 26 June – so mark your calendars and get ready to grab yours! Successful redeemers must visit the Customer Service Centre to collect physical vouchers.

The vouchers are accepted at over 20 designated merchants, spanning beauty, fashion accessories, lifestyle products, electronics, dining, and speciality foods – a diverse line‑up that has it all. Dining options are equally rich, including: Gyu-Kaku, N+ Burger, Kaneko Hannosuke, Passione, Sho-EN, CrepeDelicious, Rakuraku, WING WAH ALLDAY and Free D Coffee.

Reward 2: Weekend 5X Points – Accelerate Your Rewards

On top of the zero‑cost vouchers, Lee Tung Avenue introduces the "Weekend 5X Points Reward" to supercharge members' point accumulation. During the campaign, on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, members who make a single electronic transaction of HK$100 or more at any merchant will earn 5X loyalty points. This enables faster redemption of exclusive privileges and cash vouchers, doubling the joy of spending.

Reward 3: Flash Super‑Value Vouchers – 500 Points for HK$100 Cash Voucher (Effective 100% Cashback)

The "Flash Super‑Value Voucher" programme makes a weekly debut alongside the "Summer Triple Rewards" campaign. Members can redeem a HK$100 cash voucher at selected popular Lee Tung Avenue merchants for as little as 500 points. When combined with the "Weekend 5X Points Reward", this effectively delivers 100% cashback – an unbeatable value offer.

This press release is sent by Boxing Promotions Limited on behalf of Lee Tung Avenue Management Company Limited.

SOURCE Lee Tung Avenue