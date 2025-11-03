Legal Innovation Asia 2026 Report Reveals GenAI Transforming Legal Work, But Human Expertise Remains Central

- Generative AI is transforming legal work

- Technology adoption depends on education, and leadership buy-in

- Technology matters — but people skills matter more

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released report, Legal Innovation Asia 2026: AI Meets Law – The Next Frontier, highlights how generative AI is reshaping the roles of legal professionals, and how prepared Asia's legal sector is to navigate and capitalise on this new era of innovation. Produced in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Legal Innovation & Technology Association (ALITA), the report is published in the lead-up to the Legal Innovation Festival Southeast Asia 2026, 12–13 March 2026, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The research was conducted through roundtable discussions with legal professionals from 47 organisations – law firms, inhouse legal teams, consultancies - across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong SAR. Key insights include:

Generative AI Is Transforming Legal Work

AI is reshaping the management, delivery, and value of legal work, not by replacing lawyers but by redefining how they operate. Those who leverage AI effectively will outperform others, yet concerns over data privacy, quality assurance, and ethical governance remain major barriers.

Technology Adoption Depends on Education, and Leadership Buy-in

Many organisations lack senior leadership familiarity with AI, slowing progress. Education and expectation management are essential to overcome fear, misconceptions, and fixed mindsets. Change champions within firms play a vital role but face internal resistance and resource constraints.

Skills for the Future: Digital Fluency + Human Intelligence

Success in the AI era depends on digital literacy, ethical judgment, adaptability, and critical thinking. Lawyers must become strategic, tech-savvy business partners who integrate data, technology, and commercial understanding into legal strategy. Ulitmately, technology matters — but people skills matter more.

The report also includes quotes from the roundtable participants, highlighting that while AI's potential to transform legal work is clear, key barriers must be addressed through continuous training and responsible innovation of legal AI tools. The findings point to an industry in transition, one that must evolve with AI while ensuring its safe and scalable adoption across the sector.

Building on these findings, the Legal Innovation Festival Southeast Asia 2026 will bring together industry leaders and professionals to unpack AI and innovation in the legal industry. Across two days, attendees will hear from keynote speakers, learn from real-world case studies, and engage in panel discussions and product demonstrations.

Industry leaders such as Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore, Carol Seah, General Counsel, NCS Group, Gladys Chun, General Counsel, Doctors Anywhere and Mel Nirmala, ASEAN Legal Ops Excellence Lead, Bayer South-East Asia & Head, CLOC Singapore Chapter will share their expertise.

Discussing the festival's role in advancing legal innovation, Anna Turner, Portfolio and Content Director, Hannover Fairs Australia said, "The report underscores the urgent need for the legal sector to harness AI tools. This festival will provide a platform to exchange ideas, address challenges, and shape the next frontier of legal innovation in Asia." Anna added, "Hosting this event in Singapore is deliberate. As a strategic hub for technology and governance in Asia, Singapore offers the ideal environment for thought leadership and cross-border collaboration that sets standards for the Asia region."

According to the LexisNexis Generative AI and the Legal Profession 2025 Survey Report for 400 Malaysia and Singapore legal professionals and lawyers, 70% of respondents believe they will fall behind if they do not use AI tools, and 66% are already leveraging AI in their daily work. As Singapore's legal sector deepens its focus on innovation and digitalisation, it continues to lead the way with proactive regulatory guidance on AI adoption. Initiatives such as MinLaw's proposed Guide for Using Generative AI in the Legal Sector, along with digitalisation efforts like the LIFT pilot initiative and Productivity Solutions Grant for the Legal Sector (PSG-Legal), are helping firms adopt AI responsibly while maintaining high standards of governance.

The Legal Innovation Festival Southeast Asia 2026 invites law firms, in-house legal teams, technology providers, and industry partners to participate in this landmark event. Opportunities for sponsorship, speaking, and tickets to attend are now open.

For more information, visit https://www.legalinnovationsea.com/.

About Legal Innovation Festival Southeast Asia 2026

The Legal Innovation Festival SE Asia 2026 is a premier platform to explore the latest ideas and solutions transforming the legal industry. Technology is both disrupting and enabling the practice of law, and as systems evolve, new platforms emerge, and strategies shift, legal professionals must continuously adapt.

This event will give legal and allied legal professionals the opportunity to connect and share their knowledge and strategies on how they are navigating these changes. Singapore, with its strong position as a regional legal and innovation hub, is the ideal place to drive this conversation forward, bringing together industry leaders, technologists, and legal professionals from across Southeast Asia to navigate the future of law.

SOURCE Legal Innovation Festival SE Asia 2026